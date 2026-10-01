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A quiet organisation behind a defining Jewish moment

October 1, 2026 16:49
BRIS_Image01[12].jpg
You can find contact details for a registered mohel, learn more about preparing for a bris and support the work of BRIS, by going to the charity’s website, bris.org.uk. Photo by Bris

By

A Charity Spokesperson

2 min read
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For most families, the arrival of a baby boy is a time of enormous joy, emotion and adjustment. Alongside the celebrations come questions, decisions and, often, a sense of responsibility. For Jewish families preparing for a bris milah, one of the most important decisions is choosing the right mohel.

Many will already know the name of a trusted mohel through family, friends or their community rabbi. What they may not know is that behind almost all of the mohelim serving families across the UK stands an organisation that has supported Jewish life for more than 280 years.

The BRitish Initiation Society, now known as BRIS, was founded in 1745. It is Anglo-Jewry’s oldest communal organisation serving the entire community, created at a time when many families lived in poverty, organised healthcare was limited and many could not afford a bris for their son. Its founding principle was clear: every Jewish family should be able to fulfil this precious mitzvah with dignity and care.

The world has changed considerably since then, but that commitment has not. For almost three centuries, BRIS has quietly helped turn a founding promise into practical care for successive generations.

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