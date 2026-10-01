A New Year. A new beginning. A lifeline for our wounded heroes

The nightmares began almost immediately. Loud noises would send his heart racing. Sleep became impossible. He withdrew from family and friends and struggled to maintain relationships with those he loved most. The future he had been planning with his fiancée suddenly seemed uncertain. His parents watched helplessly as the confident young man they knew disappeared behind anxiety, fear, and isolation.

Like so many veterans suffering from PTSD, Dovid convinced himself he could cope alone.

It was only when he was invited to visit the Beit Halochem Centre in Be’ersheba that things began to change.

For the first time since returning from Gaza, Dovid found himself surrounded by people who truly understood. Men and women who had faced similar experiences. Veterans who knew what it felt like to relive traumatic memories, to struggle with sleep, and to feel disconnected from the world around them.

At Beit Halochem, Dovid discovered he was not alone.

The centre’s seven brand-new PTSD clinics became a lifeline. Through specialist therapy and counselling, he gradually began to open up about his experiences. His fiancée was given guidance on how best to support him. His parents received help to better understand the challenges he was facing. Slowly, the burden that the entire family had been carrying became lighter.

Today, Dovid continues his journey towards recovery. But his story is far from unique.

Since the events of October 7, thousands of brave Israeli heroes have returned home carrying invisible wounds. The demand for Beit Halochem’s PTSD services continues to grow every day. More veterans are seeking help, and more families are desperately searching for support.

This Rosh Hashanah, as we reflect on hope, renewal, and healing, we ask for your support. Together, we can expand our PTSD programmes, strengthen our specialist clinics, and ensure that every veteran who reaches out for help receives the care, dignity, and compassion they so richly deserve.

For heroes like Dovid, recovery is possible. With your help, no veteran will have to face that battle alone.

For more information about Beit Halochem UK, to find out more about forthcoming events, how to get involved or to make a donation, go to bhuk.org, email info@bhuk.org or call 020 8458 2455

Registered charity 1146950