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A New Year. A new beginning. A lifeline for our wounded heroes

October 1, 2026 14:32
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At Beit Halochem, every veteran can receive specialist rehab, in the company of others who have shared their experiences

By

A Charity Spokesperson

2 min read
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On the morning of October 7, 2023, Dovid’s life changed forever.

Like thousands of Israeli reservists, he answered the call without hesitation. Leaving behind his family, friends, and fiancée, he was deployed to Gaza, where he spent months facing some of the most intense combat Israel has experienced in decades.

During his service, Dovid witnessed scenes no young man should ever have to endure. He fought in densely populated urban environments where danger lurked behind every doorway and tunnel entrance. He lost close friends in battle, carried wounded comrades to safety under fire, and lived with the constant fear that every patrol could be his last. Day after day, he pushed forward, driven by duty and determination.

When his service ended, everyone expected Dovid to return to normal life, But the war had followed him home.

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Charity

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