A dream wedding on the French Riviera: Fairmont Monte Carlo

Every wedding tells a unique story, and few places are more closely associated with romance than Monaco. Home to the timeless love story of Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace, whose legacy continues to define the Principality, the destination has long captured the imagination of couples around the world. In 1975, Princess Grace inaugurated Fairmont Monte Carlo and today the hotel continues to welcome families seeking an elegant destination wedding where generations can gather to celebrate together.

Monaco at its finest, an unforgettable destination for a truly special occasion, The Fairmont Monte Carlo. Photo Benjamin Vergely [Missing Credit]

For couples who want their celebration rooted in family and heritage, Fairmont Monte Carlo offers a setting unlike any other. The hotel's dedicated events specialists work closely with every couple from the first conversation, guiding them from the welcome dinner through to the farewell brunch. With extensive experience hosting couples from around the world, the team takes real care to honour personal customs while bringing each family's vision to life, a quality that matters enormously when planning a wedding rich in ritual and meaning.

One of the hotel's greatest strengths is the flexibility of its event spaces. All reception venues sit on a single level, so guests move effortlessly from one stage of the celebration to the next, an important consideration for a wedding with many moving parts, where the ceremony, the dancing and the seated dinner each flow naturally into one another. Above it all sits the hotel's rooftop, complete with two pools and sweeping Mediterranean views, a backdrop for a celebration that carries on from sunset into starlight.

Celebrate in style with panoramic views across the Mediterranean. Photo Fairmont Monte Carlo [Missing Credit]

For larger celebrations, the Grand Salon Ballroom captures the elegance for which Monaco is known. Its soaring ceiling and striking crystal chandelier create a room built for dancing and joy, welcoming up to 700 guests for dinner or 900 for a reception. Equally impressive is the Salle d'Or, a pillar-free space with sea views, easily configured for a grand dance floor or any bespoke arrangement, while seating up to 750 guests for dinner.