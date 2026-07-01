A beautiful view of later living in Hampstead

Nearby is Hampstead Heath, an 800-acre expanse of woodlands and swimming ponds, as well as the art collection at Kenwood House.

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More than a place to live

The Belle Vue community provides a reimagined approach to later living, granting residents the freedom to live life on their own terms. Belle Vue has been designed to feel like an authentic extension of your own home, blending modern luxury with a welcoming atmosphere.

The community centres on a residents’ lounge, where neighbours can meet for a morning coffee, linger over the Sunday papers or gather for an impromptu glass of wine after an evening stroll on the Heath. Two relaxing outdoor roof spaces – a third-floor terrace and a sky lounge on the sixth floor – offer inspiring views of the city and of the green sweep of London below. In the wellness suite, residents can start the day with a gentle swim in the lap pool, a yoga session, or a visit to one of the treatment rooms for a massage or manicure.

There’s a gym, a sauna and a steam room, and the on-site restaurant, Brad and Dills, is on your doorstep for when you’d rather not cook.

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Peace of mind, built in

Pegasus Homes charges no exit fees or deferred management fees, meaning when you eventually sell, the proceeds stay with you. Belle Vue also comes with 24/7 security, door entry and camera systems, lifts to all floors, and a friendly on-site team – the kind of thoughtful infrastructure that offers real peace of mind without ever feeling institutional. This is independent living, with the quiet reassurance of knowing support is always close by.

The guest suite means visits from family or friends are never an imposition. When they want to visit and spend time with you, you can book them into the guest accommodation and give them their own comfortable space, just a few steps from your door.

Don’t wait until you have to move

At Belle Vue, later life doesn’t look like a step down. It looks like the beginning of something you’ll wish you’d started sooner. This is a common reaction Pegasus hears from its residents – if only they had made that move earlier.

Cynthia and Richard, who moved to a Pegasus community while still fit and active, sum it up well: “A year ago, we could never have envisioned this kind of thing in our lives. And it has changed dramatically for the better. We’re just happy people.”

Their advice to anyone thinking about moving to Belle Vue? “If you’re thinking about it, don’t think about it too long.”

For Eddie, it was the warmth of the community that made the difference: “I never thought I could ever be happy again after my wife died. But having this friendship – and all the others – has made such a difference to my life. I’m actually happy again.”

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For a limited time, Pegasus Homes is offering an incentive designed to make the move even more straightforward.

Reserve your home at Belle Vue, Hampstead by August 31, 2026 and Pegasus Homes will contribute towards your service charge, council tax and utility bills for up to two years. Full terms apply; see pegasushomes.co.uk/terms-and-conditions/

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Two-bedroom apartments at Belle Vue, Hampstead, are available from £1,175,000. To find out more or arrange a visit, call 020 7980 8727 or see the website: pegasushomes.co.uk/bellevue