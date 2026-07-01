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A beautiful view of later living in Hampstead

July 1, 2026 12:48
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By

Pegasus Homes

2 min read

For many homeowners, as life goes on, managing a large property becomes less a labour of love and more a daily demand. Empty rooms and endless chores consume time better spent enjoying life.

But what if this next chapter wasn’t about downsizing, but elevating your lifestyle in a lively, sophisticated neighbourhood you already love?

High above the capital, Belle Vue by Pegasus Homes is just a short walk from the cultural delights of Belsize Park.

The local area is defined by winding streets, historic cobbled lanes and independent boutiques.

Topics:

New Homes & Interiors

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