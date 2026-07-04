White bean and couscous salad with roasted red pepper dressing

Like olive oil, garlic and lemons, jarred peppers are an absolute workhorse in a busy kitchen. Adding instant packed earthy flavour and vibrant colour, a jar from your local supermarket for situations such as this is time and budget gold.

Method:

Cook the couscous according to the packet instructions. Strain and allow to cool slightly before placing in a bowl with the white beans, spring onions, chopped herbs and lemon juice.

Add 1 tablespoon of the oil and stir to prevent sticking.

Place a frying pan over a medium heat. Add the remaining olive oil and fry the halloumi slices until golden on both sides. Chop into bite-sized pieces and add to the bowl.

To make the dressing, place all the ingredients in a blender and give a quick blitz until combined and you have a dressing consistency. Season with some sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper.

Give the salad a little lug of extra virgin olive oil to season and toss to combine. Turn out onto a serving plate and drizzle over the red pepper dressing.

Season with sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper and serve.

Recipe extracted from Kitchen Keepers (Hardie Grant)

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