White bean and couscous salad with roasted red pepper dressing

Prep: 20 mins
Cook: 30 mins
Serves: 4 people
Like olive oil, garlic and lemons, jarred peppers are an absolute workhorse in a busy kitchen. Adding instant packed earthy flavour and vibrant colour, a jar from your local supermarket for situations such as this is time and budget gold.
Method:
- Cook the couscous according to the packet instructions. Strain and allow to cool slightly before placing in a bowl with the white beans, spring onions, chopped herbs and lemon juice.
- Add 1 tablespoon of the oil and stir to prevent sticking.
- Place a frying pan over a medium heat. Add the remaining olive oil and fry the halloumi slices until golden on both sides. Chop into bite-sized pieces and add to the bowl.
- To make the dressing, place all the ingredients in a blender and give a quick blitz until combined and you have a dressing consistency. Season with some sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper.
- Give the salad a little lug of extra virgin olive oil to season and toss to combine. Turn out onto a serving plate and drizzle over the red pepper dressing.
- Season with sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper and serve.
Recipe extracted from Kitchen Keepers (Hardie Grant)
Instagram: @katrinameynink
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Ingredients
225g (8oz/11/2 cups) wholemeal pearl couscous
1 × 400-420g (14-15oz) tinned white beans, drained and washed thoroughly
15g (1/2oz/1/4 cup) spring onions (scallions), chopped
25g (1 cup) chopped mixed soft herbs such as dill, coriander (cilantro), parsley
Juice of 1/2 lemon
2 tbsp olive oil, plus extra to serve
180g (6 1/2oz) haloumi, cut into even slices
For the roasted red pepper dressing:
2 large jarred roasted red peppers, rinsed
60ml (2 fl oz/1/4 cup) olive oil
3 tbsp sherry vinegar
1 tbsp caster (superfine) sugar
2 garlic cloves, chopped