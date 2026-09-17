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Timmen ahmar plao b'gig: Iraqi red rice with chicken

This is one of the dishes we would always eat to prepare for our Yom Kippur fast

September 17, 2026 10:24
Teman Ahmar Plao Be Gig - Red Rice with Chicken jpeg.jpeg
Sophia Baruch's Iraqi red rice with chicken (Photo: Giora Hirsch)

By

Sophia Baruch

1 min read
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Prep: 30 mins + 30 mins soaking

Cook: 25 mins

Serves: 4-6

Red rice in particular is very popular among Iraqis. My mother used to cook a whole chicken and, as a child, I used to look forward to shredding the chicken off the bone as my task to help with this dish.

Method:

  • Rinse the rice thoroughly until it runs clear, and soak for 30 minutes.
  • Drain and rinse the rice, place in a pan, add water to cover and bring to the boil. Drain again, and wash the rice. Set aside.
  • Slice and fry the onion with salt and pepper to taste. Add the tomato puree, a deseeded and diced chilli, and the chicken stock powder if using, and sauté for a few minutes. Add the drained rice, and incorporate and mix until the rice becomes red. Add water to cover, and up to three tablespoons of oil. Bring to the boil and then turn down to simmer, and cover for 20-25 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, poach the chicken breast for 10-15 minutes in lightly simmering water. Once cooked leave the chicken to cool slightly, before shredding and frying in oil until lightly browned.
  • Once the rice is ready, top with the chicken, garnish as desired and serve.

Recipe extracted from Bil’eifi: The Taste of My Iraqi Home

Instagram: @sophia.baruch and @elioras_eats

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Topics:

Break Fast meal

chicken recipe

Meat recipe

Iraqi Jews

Yom Kippur

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Ingredients

1-3 chicken breasts
400g basmati rice
1 onion
1 ½–2 tbsp tomato puree
2 tsp chicken stock powder (optional)
1 green chilli (optional)
Salt, to taste
Ground black pepper, to taste
Vegetable oil

Garnish:
Fried raisins
Toasted almonds