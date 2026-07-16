Summer berry tira-mess-su pots

This fun and fruity recipe can easily be scaled up or down – and although the instructions are for four individual servings, you could happily make one large dessert if that’s your preference. The ‘mess’ in the title refers to the scattering of meringue on top, which, though optional, does add some much-needed texture. The elderflower cordial is also optional, but if there’s one flavour that signals the transition from spring into summer for me, it’s elderflower.

Method:

Tip the strawberries, raspberries and blueberries into a bowl. Gently fold through the elderflower cordial (if using), lemon juice and jam, then set aside while you make the cream.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the mascarpone, cream, icing sugar and vanilla extract until soft peaks form. It should be thick enough to hold its shape, but still soft and billowy.

To assemble, divide a few spoonfuls of the berries and their juices between four glasses. Break up the sponge fingers or Savoiardi biscuits and add a layer over the fruit – press them down slightly if needed. Spoon over a layer of the mascarpone cream and gently smooth the top. Repeat with another layer of berries, sponge and cream. Finish with a final spoonful of berries and a swirl of cream. Chill for at least 3 hours, or ideally overnight. Just before serving, sprinkle with crushed meringue (if using).

Recipe extracted from One Dish Four Ways (Quadrille)

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