Sivan’s six ingredient marble chiffon cake

Light, airy, fluffy and delicious, this marble chiffon cake goes perfectly with a hot cup of mint tea. You’ll need a 25cm (10 inch) bundt (angel food cake) tin with prongs. If you don’t have a tin with prongs, in order to invert the tin you can prop the centre tube over the neck of a glass bottle or tin can.

Method:

Preheat oven to 160°C (320°F). Do not grease your cake tin.

In a large mixing bowl, beat the egg whites with a pinch of salt until frothy. Gradually add the sugar, a little at a time, and continue beating until medium peaks form.

In a separate large bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, oil and orange juice. Add the sifted flour (and baking powder, if using) and whisk just until smooth and combined.

Gently fold the whipped egg whites into the yolk mixture in batches, being careful not to deflate the batter. Fold just until incorporated and no white streaks remain.

Pour about ¾ of the batter into the ungreased cake tin.

Melt the chocolate chips in the microwave in short intervals or over a double boiler. If the melted chocolate is very hot, allow it to cool slightly before adding it to the batter. Gently fold the melted chocolate into the remaining batter, then pour the chocolate batter over the plain batter. Using a knife or thin spatula, swirl through the batter just a few times to create a marble effect. Do not over mix.

Gently tap the pan twice on the counter to release any large air bubbles. Bake for about 1 hour and 20 minutes, or until golden and a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Immediately invert the pan onto its built-in prongs or over the neck of a bottle and allow the cake to cool completely upside down. This helps prevent it from collapsing.

Once completely cooled, run a thin knife around the edges of the pan to release the cake. Remove from the pan, dust with powdered sugar if desired, slice and enjoy.

Recipe courtesy of sivanskitchen.com

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