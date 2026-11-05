Sivan’s sheet pan cheese bourekas

Stop folding bourekas one by one! Once you make them sheet pan style, you may never go back! Sometimes this is exactly the kind of dinner I’m craving, warm, crispy cheese bourekas with all the fresh sides. And the best part? Use whatever cheeses you have! Those leftover bits hiding in your fridge? Grate them, tear them up and throw them in. No such thing as too much cheese, right? This filling is super flexible. You can also add chopped spinach, sliced olives, sun dried tomatoes, canned mushrooms and more!

Method:

Thaw the puff pastry overnight in the refrigerator or for a few hours on the counter.

Mix all the cheese filling ingredients together in a bowl.

Place one puff pastry sheet on a parchment lined baking sheet. Using a rolling pin, gently roll it out slightly.

Spread the cheese filling evenly all the way to the edges. Top with the second puff pastry sheet. No need to crimp! Using a sharp knife, cut vertical lines down the pastry. Turn the pan slightly and cut diagonal lines across to create diamond shaped pieces.

Brush with beaten egg and sprinkle with your favourite toppings. Use one or alternate them for a beautiful finish.

Bake at 190°C (375°F) for about 45 minutes, until deeply golden and crisp. If the centre needs more time, continue baking until fully cooked. Let rest for 5-10 minutes, then recut along the lines if needed.

Serve with matbucha, hard boiled eggs, olives, cucumbers, labneh with za’atar and pickles, the full spread.

Recipe courtesy of sivanskitchen.com