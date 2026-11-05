Sivan’s Moroccan spiced fish patties/ balls

A delicious dish to serve at your next holiday gathering! These tender fish patties simmer in a rich, aromatic sauce that’s bursting with flavour – and they always disappear fast at the table!

Method:

Prepare the sauce: heat the olive oil in a large pot over low heat. Add the paprika, cayenne pepper, turmeric, and salt. Stir gently and allow the spices to bloom, making sure they do not burn.

Build the sauce: Add the blended tomato and red pepper mixture, tomato paste, sugar, garlic cloves, lemon juice, and water. Stir well, cover, and let the sauce simmer on low heat.

Prepare the patties: blend the onion, herbs, garlic, and red pepper until smooth, then strain the mixture well to remove excess liquid. In a bowl, combine the strained mixture with the ground fish, olive oil, paprika, and salt. Mix gently and shape into patties.

Cook the patties: carefully place the patties into the simmering sauce. Sprinkle with fresh coriander, cover the pot, and cook for about 25 minutes, until the patties are fully cooked.

Serve hot.

Recipe courtesy of sivanskitchen.com

Instagram: @sivanskitchen