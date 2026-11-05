Sivan’s Moroccan spiced fish patties/ balls

Prep: 20 mins
Cook: 1 ½ hrs
Serves: 10-12
A delicious dish to serve at your next holiday gathering! These tender fish patties simmer in a rich, aromatic sauce that’s bursting with flavour – and they always disappear fast at the table!
Method:
- Prepare the sauce: heat the olive oil in a large pot over low heat. Add the paprika, cayenne pepper, turmeric, and salt. Stir gently and allow the spices to bloom, making sure they do not burn.
- Build the sauce: Add the blended tomato and red pepper mixture, tomato paste, sugar, garlic cloves, lemon juice, and water. Stir well, cover, and let the sauce simmer on low heat.
- Prepare the patties: blend the onion, herbs, garlic, and red pepper until smooth, then strain the mixture well to remove excess liquid. In a bowl, combine the strained mixture with the ground fish, olive oil, paprika, and salt. Mix gently and shape into patties.
- Cook the patties: carefully place the patties into the simmering sauce. Sprinkle with fresh coriander, cover the pot, and cook for about 25 minutes, until the patties are fully cooked.
- Serve hot.
Recipe courtesy of sivanskitchen.com
Instagram: @sivanskitchen
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Ingredients
Sauce Ingredients:
80ml (1/3 cup) olive oil
2 tbsp paprika
1 tbsp cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)
1 tsp turmeric
1 tbsp salt
80ml (1/3 cup) tomato paste
Juice of 1 lemon
240ml (2 cups) water
2 tsp sugar
Handful of whole garlic cloves
1 red pepper + 1 tomato, blended
Fish patties:
680g (1 ½ lbs) fish (eg:340g/ ¾ lb salmon + 340g/ ¾ lb cod)
½ onion
½ bunch parsley
½ bunch coriander (cilantro)
1 red pepper
4 garlic cloves
1 jalapeño or red chilli, optional
3 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp paprika
1 tsp salt