Rosh Hashanah triple-pomegranate cake

Pomegranates hold deep symbolic resonance in Jewish tradition. The ruby fruit’s seeds evoke abundance and fertility, and they are also said to number the 613 mitzvot (commandments) outlined in the Torah. They are also, of course, stunningly beautiful and delicious. This cake is not a traditional Jewish recipe, but it offers a fitting celebration of pomegranate with a triple dose of the fruit: pomegranate juice, syrupy pomegranate molasses, and a juicy pop of pomegranate seeds on top. Serve it for Rosh Hashanah, Sukkot, or any autumn or early winter Shabbat dinner, when pomegranates are in peak season.

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