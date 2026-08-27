Rosh Hashanah gluten free fig, honey and almond cake

For the fig filling:

165g fig flesh (approx 10 mini figs, skin removed and chopped)

15g honey

2 tbsp lemon juice

For the cake:

125g plain gluten free flour (I use Dove’s Farm)

25g almond flour or ground almonds

75g soft light brown sugar

50g caster sugar

½ tsp baking powder (gluten free)

¼ tsp xanthan gum

¼ tsp salt

⅛ tsp cardamom

125g unsalted block margarine, softened and cubed

90g almond milk

2 medium eggs

To decorate:

15g whole almonds, skin on

5 mini figs, halved

1 tbsp caster sugar