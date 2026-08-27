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Rosh Hashanah gluten free fig, honey and almond cake

Celebrate fig season with this sweet and sticky parev cake

August 27, 2026 16:18
Fig_and_almond_gluten_free_cake.jpg
Anne Iarchy's gluten free fig and almond cake (Photo: Inbal Bar-Oz)

By

Anne Iarchy

1 min read
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Prep: 45 mins

Cook: 50 mins

Serves: 8-10

This beautiful bake is packed with sweet, autumn figs – perfect for a festive tea or gluten free dessert.

Method:

  • Line a 20cm springform tin with baking paper and butter the sides.
  • Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan).
  • Toast the whole almonds in a frying pan until golden, then blitz in a food processor until finely chopped but not ground. Set aside.
  • In a saucepan, heat the fig filling ingredients until the honey has melted and the figs have softened. Mash the fig up using a spatula or wooden spoon. Set aside.
  • In a large bowl, or the bowl of your stand mixer, mix the flour, almond flour, sugars, baking powder, xanthan gum, salt and cardamom.
  • Add the margarine and mix using the double beater of a hand mixer or stand mixer until it has a sandy consistency
  • In a jug whisk together the almond milk and eggs, then add this in three stages to the flour and butter mixture. Each time, mixing well until you get a smooth cake batter.
  • Fold in the fig filling and scrape the batter into the cake tin, smoothing the top, and banging the tin on the counter a few times to remove any trapped air.
  • Decorate the top with the halved mini figs, pressing them gently into the batter.
  • Sprinkle the crushed almonds all around the figs. Then sprinkle the caster sugar on top of the figs to caramelise them during baking.
  • Bake for approximately 50 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out dry and the cake detaches slightly from the sides.
  • Allow to cool for 10-15 minutes in the tin, then remove and leave to fully cool on a wire rack.

Instagram: @little_home_baker

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Topics:

Rosh Hashanah recipe

Rosh Hashanah food

Dessert recipe

gluten free recipe

parev dessert

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Ingredients

For the fig filling:
165g fig flesh (approx 10 mini figs, skin removed and chopped)
15g honey
2 tbsp lemon juice

For the cake:
125g plain gluten free flour (I use Dove’s Farm)
25g almond flour or ground almonds
75g soft light brown sugar
50g caster sugar
½ tsp baking powder (gluten free)
¼ tsp xanthan gum
¼ tsp salt
⅛ tsp cardamom
125g unsalted block margarine, softened and cubed
90g almond milk
2 medium eggs

To decorate:
15g whole almonds, skin on
5 mini figs, halved
1 tbsp caster sugar