Rosh Hashanah gluten free fig, honey and almond cake

Prep: 45 mins
Cook: 50 mins
Serves: 8-10
This beautiful bake is packed with sweet, autumn figs – perfect for a festive tea or gluten free dessert.
Method:
- Line a 20cm springform tin with baking paper and butter the sides.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan).
- Toast the whole almonds in a frying pan until golden, then blitz in a food processor until finely chopped but not ground. Set aside.
- In a saucepan, heat the fig filling ingredients until the honey has melted and the figs have softened. Mash the fig up using a spatula or wooden spoon. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, or the bowl of your stand mixer, mix the flour, almond flour, sugars, baking powder, xanthan gum, salt and cardamom.
- Add the margarine and mix using the double beater of a hand mixer or stand mixer until it has a sandy consistency
- In a jug whisk together the almond milk and eggs, then add this in three stages to the flour and butter mixture. Each time, mixing well until you get a smooth cake batter.
- Fold in the fig filling and scrape the batter into the cake tin, smoothing the top, and banging the tin on the counter a few times to remove any trapped air.
- Decorate the top with the halved mini figs, pressing them gently into the batter.
- Sprinkle the crushed almonds all around the figs. Then sprinkle the caster sugar on top of the figs to caramelise them during baking.
- Bake for approximately 50 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out dry and the cake detaches slightly from the sides.
- Allow to cool for 10-15 minutes in the tin, then remove and leave to fully cool on a wire rack.
Instagram: @little_home_baker
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Ingredients
For the fig filling:
165g fig flesh (approx 10 mini figs, skin removed and chopped)
15g honey
2 tbsp lemon juice
For the cake:
125g plain gluten free flour (I use Dove’s Farm)
25g almond flour or ground almonds
75g soft light brown sugar
50g caster sugar
½ tsp baking powder (gluten free)
¼ tsp xanthan gum
¼ tsp salt
⅛ tsp cardamom
125g unsalted block margarine, softened and cubed
90g almond milk
2 medium eggs
To decorate:
15g whole almonds, skin on
5 mini figs, halved
1 tbsp caster sugar