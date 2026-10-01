Roasted squash and apple soup with crispy crumbs

For me, soups are always superior when the veg has been roasted beforehand (as opposed to boiled). The squash and apple in this recipe both develop a lovely natural sweetness when they are left to roast and caramelise, and the double win here is, of course, being able to shove everything in a tray to cook together.

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C fan (400°F).

Put the squash, apples, onion, garlic and ginger into a baking tray (pan) and drizzle over the apple cider vinegar and a generous amount of olive oil. Season well with salt and pepper, then add the sage leaves. Toss everything together with your hands, then place in the oven to roast for 40-50 minutes until the squash is soft and nearly falling apart, stirring halfway through. If your veg are browning too quickly, cover the tray with some foil.

Once cooked, spoon the vegetables into a large saucepan and pour over the stock. Use a splash of the stock or some boiling water to rinse out the roasting pan, then use a wooden spoon to loosen off any caramelised bits. Add those to the pan with the veg, then bring the soup to the boil and cook for 10 minutes or until everything is simmering.

Remove the pan from the heat and use a hand-held blender (or food processor) to blend the soup until very smooth. Season to taste.

To make the topping, heat a little oil in a frying pan over a medium heat and fry the breadcrumbs, pumpkin seeds and sage leaves for 5 minutes or until everything is crispy and fragrant.

Serve the soup with the crispy breadcrumbs, a dollop of yoghurt (if using) and a drizzle of oil.

Recipe adapted from Winter in the Highlands, Quadrille