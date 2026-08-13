Poppy-plum slab cake (mákos lepény)

Prep: 1 hr 10 mins
Cook: 45-50 mins
Serves: 24 pieces
Poppy seeds are one of the most Jewish ingredients, right up there with schmaltz and farfel. You’ll see mohn cakes (mohn meaning “poppy” in Yiddish) at Jewish bakeries from Budapest to Brooklyn.
Thanks to my gooma, I grew up eating the somewhat lesser-known (at least in the States) mákos lepény, a rustic slab of poppy seed cake with an outrageous filling-to-crust ratio. Years later, wandering through the Marais in my twenties, I stopped short at a bakery window and my heart leapt – there it was, dense and ink-dark, just behind the glass. I carried a slice out into the street and ate it straight from the box with the kind of goofy, blissed-out grin that gets you side-eyed by strangers. Let them stare. I’d just run into an old friend.
The version you’ll find here is the one I threw together as soon as I landed back in the States. It starts with a blondie-like base, then builds with Flódni-inspired walnuts, plum preserves, and a lush poppy layer, all under a crumbly streusel. It’s a little bit Gooma, a little bit me, and thoroughly inspired by that perfect Parisian moment when something I thought I’d lost came back to me. Something from deep in my memory, tapping me on the shoulder halfway across the world – as so often happens when you’re Jewish.
Method:
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Ingredients
For the filling:
270g (2 cups) whole, fresh poppy seeds (avoid pre- ground; see Note)
300ml (1 1/4 cups) whole milk
1 tsp grated orange zest
60ml (1/4 cup) freshly squeezed juice
170g (1 cup) pitted prunes
120ml (1/2 cup) honey
100g (1/2 cup) granulated sugar
1 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract
1/2 tsp grated lemon zest
3/4 tsp Diamond Crystal kosher salt
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
2 large egg whites
For the topping:
130g (1 cup) all-purpose (plain) flour
110g (1/2 cup) packed light brown sugar
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp Diamond Crystal kosher salt
113g (1 stick/ 8 tbsp) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2 inch pieces
For the batter:
80g (3/4 cup) walnuts
113g (1 stick/ 8 tbsp) unsalted butter, softened, plus more for the pan
200g (1 cup) granulated sugar
3/4 tsp Diamond Crystal kosher salt
1 large egg, at room temperature
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
130g (1 cup) all-purpose (plain) flour
150g (1/2 cup) plum preserves
Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting