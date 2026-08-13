Poppy-plum slab cake (mákos lepény)

Poppy seeds are one of the most Jewish ingredients, right up there with schmaltz and farfel. You’ll see mohn cakes (mohn meaning “poppy” in Yiddish) at Jewish bakeries from Budapest to Brooklyn.

Thanks to my gooma, I grew up eating the somewhat lesser-­known (at least in the States) mákos lepény, a rustic slab of poppy seed cake with an outrageous filling-­to-crust ratio. Years later, wandering through the Marais in my twenties, I stopped short at a bakery window and my heart leapt – there it was, dense and ink-­dark, just behind the glass. I carried a slice out into the street and ate it straight from the box with the kind of goofy, blissed-­out grin that gets you side-­eyed by strangers. Let them stare. I’d just run into an old friend.

The version you’ll find here is the one I threw together as soon as I landed back in the States. It starts with a blondie-­like base, then builds with Flódni-­inspired walnuts, plum preserves, and a lush poppy layer, all under a crumbly streusel. It’s a little bit Gooma, a little bit me, and thoroughly inspired by that perfect Parisian moment when something I thought I’d lost came back to me. Something from deep in my memory, tapping me on the shoulder halfway across the world –­ as so often happens when you’re Jewish.

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