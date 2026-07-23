Become a Member
Recipes

Pink sunset spritz

A light, refreshing cocktail that’s as easy as 1,2,3

July 23, 2026 15:49
summer_spritz_cocktail.png
Rosé wine and pink lemonade make this simple spritz a summer delight (Photo: 2Life)

By

2Life Bars

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Prep: 5 mins

Cook: 0

Serves: 1

Simple, vibrant and effortlessly stylish, this easy-drinking cocktail is as easy 1,2,3, coming together in mere minutes with no fancy equipment needed. Pink lemonade – which typically has the addition of raspberry – brings a sweet, fruity note to the crisp rosé, while the fresh lime adds a bright citrus zing.

Method:

To get more recipes, click here to sign up for our free JC food newsletter.

Topics:

Cocktail recipe

Alcohol

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper

Ingredients

90ml chilled dry or semi-dry rosé wine
90ml pink lemonade
Juice of ½ fresh lime
1 fresh strawberry, halved (for garnish)
Ice