Pink sunset spritz

Prep: 5 mins
Cook: 0
Serves: 1
Simple, vibrant and effortlessly stylish, this easy-drinking cocktail is as easy 1,2,3, coming together in mere minutes with no fancy equipment needed. Pink lemonade – which typically has the addition of raspberry – brings a sweet, fruity note to the crisp rosé, while the fresh lime adds a bright citrus zing.
Method:
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Ingredients
90ml chilled dry or semi-dry rosé wine
90ml pink lemonade
Juice of ½ fresh lime
1 fresh strawberry, halved (for garnish)
Ice