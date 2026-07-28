Miso salmon and pickled cucumber

Prep: 40 mins (including marinating)
Cook: 8 mins
Serves: 4
This salmon recipe is a real crowd-pleaser, and works for a weeknight dinner or special occasion. The den miso marinade can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two weeks – just bring to room temperature before using, for easier brushing. The pickles will also happily keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week, and are ideal with grilled meats, fish and sandwiches.
Method:
- Start by making your miso marinade.
- Combine the sugar, white miso, sake and mirin in a small saucepan. Place over a low heat and stir continuously until the sugar has dissolved and the mixture is smooth.
- Simmer gently for 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently, until the glaze thickens slightly and becomes glossy.
- Remove from the heat and allow to cool. The glaze will continue to thicken as it cools. Allow to cool fully and store in the fridge.
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Next, peel and thinly slice the cucumber using a sharp knife or mandoline and place it in a non-reactive bowl or container.
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In a small saucepan, combine the white wine vinegar, sugar and salt. Heat gently, stirring until the sugar has completely dissolved. Do not boil.
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Ingredients
4 salmon fillets (approximately 150–180g each), skin removed
Den miso marinade:
1/2 cup sugar
2/3 cup white miso paste
4 tablespoons sake
4 tablespoons mirin
Quick pickled cucumber:
1 large cucumber, thinly sliced
¾ cup white wine vinegar
½ cup plus 2 tablespoons caster sugar
1 teaspoon fine sea salt
2 teaspoons thick sliced red chilli
1 tablespoon thick sliced ginger