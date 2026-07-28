Miso salmon and pickled cucumber

This salmon recipe is a real crowd-pleaser, and works for a weeknight dinner or special occasion. The den miso marinade can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two weeks – just bring to room temperature before using, for easier brushing. The pickles will also happily keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week, and are ideal with grilled meats, fish and sandwiches.

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