If matcha and white chocolate are a match made in heaven, then surely using caramelised white chocolate would amp up the flavour even more? The toasty flavour of the roasted chocolate adds a hint of caramel and a little more depth than a classic white chocolate and matcha combination. To make these cookies a bit more fun, and give them an exciting visual appeal, the dough is split in half and the matcha added to just one of the halves. The two doughs are then rolled together, giving the cookies a marbled effect.

Method:

Put the butter and sugars in the bowl of a stand mixer and beat with the paddle attachment until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating until fully combined before adding the second. Add the vanilla and beat briefly until combined. In a separate bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and salt. Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture and combine on low speed, just until a uniform cookie dough is formed.

Divide the dough into two equal portions. In a small bowl whisk together the matcha and milk to make a paste. Add this to one of the cookie dough portions, mixing until thoroughly combined. Divide the chocolate between the two portions of dough and mix until evenly distributed. Cover each portion of dough and refrigerate for 4 hours or until firm.

Preheat the oven to 180˚C/160°C Fan (350˚F) and line two large baking trays (pans) with baking parchment.

To form the cookies, roll each portion of dough into 16 equal-sized balls. Take one ball of matcha dough and one ball of the plain dough and squash them together, rolling into a ball. Place eight balls of dough on each of the prepared trays. Bake for 15–16 minutes or until the edges are lightly browned but the centres still a little pale. Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the trays for 5 minutes before carefully transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Kept in a sealed container, these cookies will keep for up to 4 days.

Note: If you don’t want to bake the cookies all at once you can freeze the balls of dough. They can be baked from frozen, but will need an additional 1–2 minutes cooking time.

Recipe extracted from Chocolate Baking by Edd Kimber, Quadrille

Instagram: @theboywhobakes