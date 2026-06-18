Iraqi chicken with sumac and pomegranate sauce

A simple and easily adaptable dish. The sumac is tart and tangy, which is enhanced by the sourness of the pomegranate molasses, making this wonderful chicken dish a flavour-forward meal.

Method:

Squeeze the lemon over the jointed chicken with half a teaspoon of salt. Allow to marinate for approximately 10 minutes before patting dry with a paper towel. The lemon will tenderise the meat. Meanwhile, begin preparing the sauce to marinate the chicken.

Mix all marinade ingredients together, cover the chicken and leave to marinate in the fridge for at least an hour.

While the chicken is marinating, slice the onions, add the sumac and salt to taste.

With lightly oiled hands, rub the sumac into the onions ensuring it is well mixed and set aside for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 180°C, place the sumac onion mix on a roasting tray and add the chicken on top, along with any leftover juices. Cook for an hour, covering the dish with baking parchment and foil halfway through.

Garnish with pomegranate seeds and serve as desired.

Recipe extracted from Bil’eifi: The Taste of My Iraqi Home

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