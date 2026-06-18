Iraqi chicken with sumac and pomegranate sauce

Cook: 60 mins
Serves: 4-6
A simple and easily adaptable dish. The sumac is tart and tangy, which is enhanced by the sourness of the pomegranate molasses, making this wonderful chicken dish a flavour-forward meal.
Method:
- Squeeze the lemon over the jointed chicken with half a teaspoon of salt. Allow to marinate for approximately 10 minutes before patting dry with a paper towel. The lemon will tenderise the meat. Meanwhile, begin preparing the sauce to marinate the chicken.
- Mix all marinade ingredients together, cover the chicken and leave to marinate in the fridge for at least an hour.
- While the chicken is marinating, slice the onions, add the sumac and salt to taste.
- With lightly oiled hands, rub the sumac into the onions ensuring it is well mixed and set aside for 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C, place the sumac onion mix on a roasting tray and add the chicken on top, along with any leftover juices. Cook for an hour, covering the dish with baking parchment and foil halfway through.
- Garnish with pomegranate seeds and serve as desired.
Recipe extracted from Bil’eifi: The Taste of My Iraqi Home
Instagram: @sophia.baruch and @elioras_eats
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Ingredients
1 chicken, jointed
Salt to taste
Ground black pepper to taste
1 lemon, quartered
6-7 onions, finely sliced
1½ tbsp sumac
Marinade:
1½ tbsp lemon juice
4 tbsp pomegranate molasses
120ml vegetable oil
Salt to taste
Ground black pepper to taste
½ tsp chilli powder (optional)
1 tsp each of white pepper, black pepper, paprika and allspice berries
1 heaped tbsp tomato paste
Garnish:
Pomegranate seeds