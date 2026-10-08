Hot honey aubergine salad

Our resident chef, Simone, taught this salad at a community cooking demonstration, and it went down so well that we served it at our fourth Community Brigade graduation. It’s much simpler than it looks and is one of those dishes that people will ask you for again and again. The combination of Asian and Middle Eastern flavours goes perfectly with rice, noodles, meat, or fish (we recommend lamb or grilled mackerel). It’s also delicious served with flatbreads and a dip like houmous.

Method:

Preheat your oven to 200 °C/Gas mark 6. Set a large roasting tray on the top shelf to heat up.

Cut the aubergines into 3-4 cm cubes. Season with salt and pepper and toss with olive oil. Put the prepared aubergine into the warmed roasting tray. Roast for 30 minutes, or until softened and golden around the edges.

Thinly slice the spring onions. Place the honey and harissa into a small pan and heat through, ready to add to the hot aubergines when they come out of the oven.

When the aubergine is fully cooked, remove the tray from the oven, fold in the spring onions, and pour over the harissa and honey mixture. Mix to coat well, then spoon into a serving bowl.

Finely chop the herbs and scatter over the top. Finish with the seeds and serve warm.

Recipe extracted from Salads for Good by Cook for Good, on sale now

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