Hawaij-spiced apple galette with salted honey glaze

Prep: 3 hrs, plus chilling/ resting time
Cook: 50-55 mins
Serves: 8-10
Hawaij is an irresistible, heady spice blend that has roots in Yemenite Jewish cooking. The fragrant tradition endures in two distinct versions today: There’s a savory hawaij used for soups and stews, and a blend meant for coffee (often called kafe hawaij or “hawaij for coffee”). But the wonderful warmth of the latter is equally at home in baked goods.
Method:
- Make the crust: In the bowl of a food processor, pulse the flour, granulated sugar, hawaij, and salt. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles peas and lentils. Drizzle in the ice water and pulse just until the dough holds together when pressed between your fingers. Transfer to a clean surface and knead just 2 or 3 times until it comes together. Shape into a ½ inch-thick disc, wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour or up to 2 days.
- Make the filling: In a large bowl, toss together the apples, granulated sugar, flour, vinegar, hawaij, and salt.
- Assemble the galette: Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the chilled dough into a 14 inch disc about 1/8 inch thick. (If it cracks as you start, cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 5 minutes before rolling again.) Transfer the dough to the prepared pan by rolling it onto the pin, then unrolling it onto the baking sheet. Mound the apples in the centre, leaving a 1½ inch border. Fold the edges up over the filling and refrigerate until firm, at least 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a small bowl, whisk the egg with 1 tablespoon water. Brush over the crust and sprinkle with natural brown sugar. Bake until the crust is golden, 50-55 minutes, tenting loosely with foil after 30 minutes if the apple edges begin to brown too quickly.
- Make the glaze: While the galette is still hot, combine the honey, brown sugar, butter, and kosher salt in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring, until smooth and slightly thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Brush half of the glaze over the apples, then let the galette cool completely, at least 1 hour. Finish with a light sprinkle of flaky sea salt before serving.
- To serve: Slice and serve with the remaining glaze for drizzling (if it firms up, gently reheat on the stovetop to loosen).
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Notes: The dough can be prepared up to 2 days in advance, tightly wrapped, and refrigerated, or frozen for up to 1 month (thaw overnight in the refrigerator). The unbaked galette can be assembled up to 1 day ahead; cover it loosely in plastic wrap, refrigerate on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet, then brush the crust and bake as directed. Leftovers keep at room temperature for 1 day or can be loosely covered and refrigerated for up to 3 days.
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Ingredients
For the crust:
162g (1 1/4 cups) all-purpose (plain) flour
7g (1 1/2 tsp) granulated sugar
3g (1 tsp) hawaij (for coffee) spice blend
5g (1 1/2 tsp) Diamond Crystal kosher salt
100g (3 1/2 ounces/ 7 tbsp) unsalted plant-based butter or margarine, cubed and well chilled
45ml (3 tbsp) ice water
For the filling:
910g (2 pounds) tart apples such as Granny Smith, peeled, cored, and cut into roughly 1/4- inch- thick slices (about 6 cups)
80g (1/3 cup plus 1 tbsp) granulated sugar
16g (2 tbsp ) all-purpose (plain) flour
8ml (1 1/2 tsp) apple cider vinegar
9g (1 tbsp) hawaij (for coffee) spice blend
1/2 tsp Diamond Crystal kosher salt
For assembling the galette:
All-purpose (plain) flour, as needed
1 egg, for egg wash
Natural brown sugar, for sprinkling
For the glaze and finishing:
80ml (1/3 cup) honey
15g (1 tbsp) packed light brown sugar
14g (1 tbsp) unsalted plant- based butter or margarine
1/4 tsp Diamond Crystal kosher salt
Flaky sea salt, for finishing