Hawaij-spiced apple galette with salted honey glaze

For the crust:

162g (1 1/4 cups) all-­purpose (plain) flour

7g (1 1/2 tsp) granulated sugar

3g (1 tsp) hawaij (for coffee) spice blend

5g (1 1/2 tsp) Diamond Crystal kosher salt

100g (3 1/2 ounces/ 7 tbsp) unsalted plant-­based butter or margarine, cubed and well chilled

45ml (3 tbsp) ice water

For the filling:

910g (2 pounds) tart apples such as Granny Smith, peeled, cored, and cut into roughly 1/4-­ inch-­ thick slices (about 6 cups)

80g (1/3 cup plus 1 tbsp) granulated sugar

16g (2 tbsp ) all-­purpose (plain) flour

8ml (1 1/2 tsp) apple cider vinegar

9g (1 tbsp) hawaij (for coffee) spice blend

1/2 tsp Diamond Crystal kosher salt

For assembling the galette:

All-purpose (plain) flour, as needed

1 egg, for egg wash

Natural brown sugar, for sprinkling

For the glaze and finishing:

80ml (1/3 cup) honey

15g (1 tbsp) packed light brown sugar

14g (1 tbsp) unsalted plant-­ based butter or margarine

1/4 tsp Diamond Crystal kosher salt

Flaky sea salt, for finishing