English garden pitcher

This gin-based pitcher cocktail is crisp, lightly citrusy and refreshing without being overly sweet. Served in a large glass pitcher, it makes an attractive centrepiece for any gathering, with the cucumber and mint enhancing the flavour and adding visual impact.

Method:

Using a vegetable peeler, take long ribbons of cucumber, running the full length of the vegetable.

Add the cucumber ribbons, mint leaves and ice to a large glass pitcher, arranging them around the outside.

Pour in the gin, elderflower cordial, fresh lemon juice and cloudy apple juice, and stir gently until well mixed.

Top with as much ice as required.

Garnish with extra cucumber ribbons and a generous sprig of fresh mint.

Recipe courtesy of www.2life.bar