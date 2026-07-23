English garden pitcher

Prep: 10 min
Cook: 0
Serves: 4-8 people
This gin-based pitcher cocktail is crisp, lightly citrusy and refreshing without being overly sweet. Served in a large glass pitcher, it makes an attractive centrepiece for any gathering, with the cucumber and mint enhancing the flavour and adding visual impact.
Method:
- Using a vegetable peeler, take long ribbons of cucumber, running the full length of the vegetable.
- Add the cucumber ribbons, mint leaves and ice to a large glass pitcher, arranging them around the outside.
- Pour in the gin, elderflower cordial, fresh lemon juice and cloudy apple juice, and stir gently until well mixed.
- Top with as much ice as required.
- Garnish with extra cucumber ribbons and a generous sprig of fresh mint.
Recipe courtesy of www.2life.bar
To get more recipes, click here to sign up for our free JC food newsletter.
Topics:
Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper
Ingredients
320ml London Dry Gin
95ml elderflower Cordial
65ml fresh lemon Juice
500ml cloudy apple juice
½ cucumber, peeled into long ribbons
10 fresh mint leaves
300ml ice