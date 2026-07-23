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English garden pitcher

A fresh, aromatic sharing cocktail

July 23, 2026 13:10
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A fresh and aromatic summer sharing cocktail (Photo: 2Life)

By

2Life Bars

1 min read
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Prep: 10 min

Cook: 0

Serves: 4-8 people

This gin-based pitcher cocktail is crisp, lightly citrusy and refreshing without being overly sweet. Served in a large glass pitcher, it makes an attractive centrepiece for any gathering, with the cucumber and mint enhancing the flavour and adding visual impact. 

Method:

  • Using a vegetable peeler, take long ribbons of cucumber, running the full length of the vegetable.
  • Add the cucumber ribbons, mint leaves and ice to a large glass pitcher, arranging them around the outside.
  • Pour in the gin, elderflower cordial, fresh lemon juice and cloudy apple juice, and stir gently until well mixed.
  • Top with as much ice as required.
  • Garnish with extra cucumber ribbons and a generous sprig of fresh mint.

Recipe courtesy of www.2life.bar

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Topics:

Cocktail recipe

Alcohol

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Ingredients

320ml London Dry Gin
95ml elderflower Cordial
65ml fresh lemon Juice
500ml cloudy apple juice
½ cucumber, peeled into long ribbons
10 fresh mint leaves
300ml ice