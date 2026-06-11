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Recipes

Dark chocolate and halva lava cake

A Middle Eastern twist on the classic French dessert

June 11, 2026 11:50
dark_chocolate_halva_lava_cake.jpg (Read-Only).jpg
Falmer's famous dark chocolate halva lava cake (Photo: Falmer)

By

Falmer

1 min read

Cook: 16 mins

Serves: 6

Chocolate lava cake is an all-time classic that doesn’t need to be messed with… but, if you do want to level it up, this is the way to do it. This dessert definitely has the wow factor, and is perfect for a dinner party or special Shabbat. Enjoy!

Method:

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Topics:

Recipes

Dessert recipe

parev dessert

chocolate cake

Friday night recipe

Shabbat recipe

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Ingredients

200g good quality dark chocolate
100g solid coconut oil or vegetable shortening (not liquid oil!)
2 large eggs
2 large egg yolks
120g caster sugar
90g plain flour, sifted
1 pinch of sea salt
120g regular halva (from a block or packet), crumbled
6 tsp tahini paste
2 tbsp solid coconut oil or vegetable shortening, melted, for greasing
2 tbsp plain flour, for dusting
Icing sugar, crumbled halva or crushed pistachios, to serve