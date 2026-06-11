Dark chocolate and halva lava cake

Cook: 16 mins
Serves: 6
Chocolate lava cake is an all-time classic that doesn’t need to be messed with… but, if you do want to level it up, this is the way to do it. This dessert definitely has the wow factor, and is perfect for a dinner party or special Shabbat. Enjoy!
Method:
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Ingredients
200g good quality dark chocolate
100g solid coconut oil or vegetable shortening (not liquid oil!)
2 large eggs
2 large egg yolks
120g caster sugar
90g plain flour, sifted
1 pinch of sea salt
120g regular halva (from a block or packet), crumbled
6 tsp tahini paste
2 tbsp solid coconut oil or vegetable shortening, melted, for greasing
2 tbsp plain flour, for dusting
Icing sugar, crumbled halva or crushed pistachios, to serve