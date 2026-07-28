Crispy sole tacos with yuzu mayo and pico de gallo

Fry the fish for 3-4 mins, turning if necessary, until golden brown, crisp and cooked through.

Drain on kitchen paper and season lightly with a little extra sea salt while still hot.

Finally, warm the tortillas in a dry frying pan over a medium heat for 20-30 seconds on each side, or wrap them in foil and warm in a low oven until soft and pliable.

To serve: spread a generous spoonful of Yuzu Mayo over each warm tortilla. Arrange a few slices of avocado on top. Place a piece of crispy sole on the avocado. Spoon over a generous helping of the Pico de Gallo.

Serve immediately with lime wedges on the side.

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