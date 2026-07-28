Crispy sole tacos with yuzu mayo and pico de gallo

Prep: 30 mins
Cook: 10 mins
Serves: 4
The combination of crunchy panko-coated sole, creamy avocado, bright yuzu mayo and fresh pico de gallo creates a light, vibrant dish that's perfect for sharing. For the crispiest tacos, fry the fish just before serving and assemble the tacos at the last minute.
Method:
- First make the pico de gallo.
- Combine the tomatoes, red onion, chilli, garlic and coriander in a bowl. Add the lime juice, olive oil and salt, then gently fold everything together until evenly combined.
- Leave to stand for 10-15 mins to allow the flavours to develop while you prepare the remaining ingredients.
- To make the yuzu mayo, simply stir the mayonnaise and yuzu juice together until smooth. Taste and add a little more yuzu juice if you prefer a brighter citrus flavour. Refrigerate until needed.
-
Pat the sole fillets dry and season lightly with sea salt. Coat each piece first in the flour, then the beaten egg and finally the panko breadcrumbs, pressing gently so the breadcrumbs adhere well.
-
Heat the vegetable oil to 180°C in a deep fryer – if you do not have a deep fryer, you can shallow fry.
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Ingredients
Crispy sole:
4 sole fillets, cut into 8 equal pieces
½ cup plain flour
2 eggs, beaten
2 cups panko breadcrumbs
Vegetable oil, for deep frying
Fine sea salt
Yuzu mayo:
½ cup good-quality mayonnaise
2–3 teaspoons yuzu juice (available from most Asian supermarkets and many larger supermarkets)
Pico de Gallo:
2 medium ripe tomatoes, finely diced
¼ small red onion, finely diced
1 small red chilli, finely diced (remove the seeds for a milder salsa)
2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1½ teaspoons fine sea salt
To Assemble:
8 small corn or flour tortillas
1 ripe avocado, thinly sliced
Lime wedges, to serve