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Claudia Winkleman's favourite lentil salad

Goats cheese gives this simple salad a luxurious richness

October 7, 2026 10:39
Claudia Winkleman’s favourite lentil salad.jpg
Claudia Winkleman’s favourite lentil salad (Photo: Jason Boswell)

By

Cook for Good

1 min read
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Prep: 5 mins

Cook: 20 mins

Serves: 4

It’s not every day that a national treasure comes to visit, so our Men’s Grub Club were chuffed to bits when Claudia Winkleman came to spend the morning with them as part of a campaign she was filming. She enjoyed it as much as they did and was delighted when we asked her to share her favourite salad recipe with us. Here it is – with thanks to Hattie Ellis for the inspiration.

Method: 

  • Put the lentils in a small saucepan and cover with water by about 6cm.
  • Peel and chop or crush the garlic and add. Bring to the boil and then turn down the heat and simmer for 20 minutes or until tender.
  • Drain the lentils and place in a serving bowl.
  • Stir in a good squeeze of fresh lemon juice (2-3 tbsp), olive oil, and some torn or chopped basil.
  • Season lightly with salt and pepper (remember that the goat’s cheese is already salty).
  • Crumble the goat’s cheese over the lentils and stir through gently.

Recipe extracted from Salads for Good by Cook for Good, on sale now

Instagram: @cookforgood.uk

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Topics:

Recipes

cheese recipe

Vegetarian recipe

Vegetarian salad

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Ingredients

200g green lentils, such as puy
2 garlic cloves
1 lemon
4 tbsp olive oil
50g fresh basil
150g goat’s cheese
Salt and pepper