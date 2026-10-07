Claudia Winkleman's favourite lentil salad

It’s not every day that a national treasure comes to visit, so our Men’s Grub Club were chuffed to bits when Claudia Winkleman came to spend the morning with them as part of a campaign she was filming. She enjoyed it as much as they did and was delighted when we asked her to share her favourite salad recipe with us. Here it is – with thanks to Hattie Ellis for the inspiration.

Method:

Put the lentils in a small saucepan and cover with water by about 6cm.

Peel and chop or crush the garlic and add. Bring to the boil and then turn down the heat and simmer for 20 minutes or until tender.

Drain the lentils and place in a serving bowl.

Stir in a good squeeze of fresh lemon juice (2-3 tbsp), olive oil, and some torn or chopped basil.

Season lightly with salt and pepper (remember that the goat’s cheese is already salty).

Crumble the goat’s cheese over the lentils and stir through gently.

Recipe extracted from Salads for Good by Cook for Good, on sale now

Instagram: @cookforgood.uk