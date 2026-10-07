Claudia Winkleman's favourite lentil salad

Prep: 5 mins
Cook: 20 mins
Serves: 4
It’s not every day that a national treasure comes to visit, so our Men’s Grub Club were chuffed to bits when Claudia Winkleman came to spend the morning with them as part of a campaign she was filming. She enjoyed it as much as they did and was delighted when we asked her to share her favourite salad recipe with us. Here it is – with thanks to Hattie Ellis for the inspiration.
Method:
- Put the lentils in a small saucepan and cover with water by about 6cm.
- Peel and chop or crush the garlic and add. Bring to the boil and then turn down the heat and simmer for 20 minutes or until tender.
- Drain the lentils and place in a serving bowl.
- Stir in a good squeeze of fresh lemon juice (2-3 tbsp), olive oil, and some torn or chopped basil.
- Season lightly with salt and pepper (remember that the goat’s cheese is already salty).
- Crumble the goat’s cheese over the lentils and stir through gently.
Recipe extracted from Salads for Good by Cook for Good, on sale now
Instagram: @cookforgood.uk
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Ingredients
200g green lentils, such as puy
2 garlic cloves
1 lemon
4 tbsp olive oil
50g fresh basil
150g goat’s cheese
Salt and pepper