I have admitted defeat here. I was determined to find an alternative black bean chocolate bake to share with you, as brownies appeared in my book Pulse over a decade ago. The problem is that, while chocolate and black beans make perfect partners, the fabulously fudgy texture they give to a brownie is not, as I have discovered, so welcome in a cake or cookie, where you are looking for lightness or a bit of crunch. The whole point of adding the beans is that soft, creamy texture, so I’m back with brownies, BUT they are even better this time around.

Method:

Melt the chocolate and butter together in a large bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Alternatively, melt on a low setting in the microwave. Leave to cool for 5 minutes, then add the cocoa powder and vanilla extract.

Meanwhile, blend the beans with the one of the eggs in a small food processor or blender. You want the mixture to be as smooth as possible, otherwise your brownies will have a mealy texture. Now gradually stir the bean mixture and the dried cherries and nuts, if using, into the chocolate and butter mixture.

Whisk the remaining eggs and the sugar together in a large bowl until light and creamy. Fold into the brownie mixture together with the baking powder. Pour the batter into the prepared tin, sprinkle with rock salt and bake for 25–30 minutes until just set but still a little wobbly.

Place the tin on a wire rack and allow to cool completely before attempting to cut up into small squares (if the brownies seem very gooey, placing them in the refrigerator for 30 minutes will make your life much easier). In the unlikely event of leftovers you can keep the brownies in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Recipe extracted from Super Pulses: Truly modern recipes for beans, chickpeas & lentils by Jenny Chandler, Harper Collins

Instagram: @jennychandleruk