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Angela Epstein

By

Angela Epstein

Opinion

Will Andy Burnham’s premiership be good for the Jews?

He backed Labour Friends of Israel, opposed BDS, and, in my experience, showed genuine support for Manchester’s Jewish community. Yet behind the charm there are also reasons for concern

June 23, 2026 12:25
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Leader of the Conservative Party Kemi Badenoch and Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham visit the scene of the Manchester Synagogue attack on October 4, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read

There’s no doubt that Andy Burnham’s blokeish charm helped secure a decisive victory in the Makerfield by-election. And with Starmer gone, that affability may well help pave the way for the self-styled King of the North to become the UK’s next Prime Minister.

But will a Burnham premiership be good for the Jews? Mmm...

Only fair perhaps to look first at the positives. Having lived in Manchester my entire life I can offer one local example of Burnham’s willingness to show understanding towards Jewish people in my hometown.

The year was 2018. Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party had become a cesspit of institutionalised antisemitism. At the time, I was a member of the committee organising Manchester’s Yom HaShoah ceremony. In that capacity, I repeatedly emailed Andy Burnham, asking whether, as our local mayor, he would attend this memorial event for the Greater Manchester Jewish community. My requests were met with silence. Then Providence intervened.

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Topics:

Andy Burnham

Labour

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