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Ashley Perry

By

Ashley Perry

Opinion

Why the Lebanon-Israel deal to disarm Hezbollah is historic

Success is far from guaranteed but for the first time in many years, Jerusalem, Beirut and Washington are publicly aligned to reduce the influence of Iran and its most powerful proxy

June 29, 2026 11:52
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Hezbollah supporters take to the streets in the southern suburbs of Beirut to protest against the trilateral agreement that was signed between the US, Israel and Lebanon on June 27, 2026. (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read

For much of the past two decades, up until the morning of October 7, 2023, Israelis did not lose sleep over Hamas. They lost sleep over Hezbollah.

While Hamas possessed rockets and tunnels, Hezbollah had evolved into something far more dangerous: a hybrid terrorist army armed with an arsenal larger than that of many European militaries, precision-guided missiles capable of striking Israel's strategic infrastructure, and battle-hardened fighters with years of experience from Syria.

Israeli defence planners warned repeatedly that a future war with Hezbollah could cost thousands of Israeli lives, overwhelm the country's missile defences, and devastate Tel Aviv and much of northern Israel.

Perhaps most chilling was Hezbollah's long-prepared "Conquer the Galilee" plan, designed to send elite Radwan forces storming across the border, capturing Israeli towns and villages, taking hostages and carrying out mass killings.

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Topics:

Hezbollah

Lebanon

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