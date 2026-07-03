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Mark Zlochin

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Mark Zlochin

Opinion

Why the Lancet study suggesting a far higher Gaza death toll is deeply flawed

This isn't some technical nitpicking for its own sake. What's at stake here is a dramatic claim that got treated as settled fact – cited, repeated, and stretched to cover fatalities it never actually measured

July 3, 2026 10:59
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Gaza Strip map (Image: Getty Images)
6 min read

A few months ago, The Lancet Global Health published a study by Professor Michael Spagat et al. claiming that the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health had undercounted violent deaths by roughly 35 per cent, and very quickly the finding took on a life of its own. Journalists and advocacy groups cited it as independent confirmation that the official death toll significantly underestimated reality, and some even mistakenly assumed the same 35 per cent correction factor also applied to the most current official fatalities figures.

However, as Professor Sergio DellaPergola and I showed in a formal response recently published in the same journal, the survey suffers from major methodological flaws that undermine its headline claim.

Before turning to those flaws, one important clarification is needed: our criticism is not an attempt to assess the accuracy of the Gaza Health Ministry’s figures. That question raises complex issues of its own, and both I and other researchers have noted shortcomings in the ministry’s reporting, including the absence of a distinction between civilians and combatants and indications that some recorded deaths may not be conflict related. The focus here is the dramatic claim, advanced by Professor Spagat and colleagues, that the ministry’s data miss roughly one in three violent deaths. As I show below, the survey does not substantiate this conclusion.

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Topics:

The Lancet

Gaza war

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