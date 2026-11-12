Become a Member
Angela Epstein

By

Angela Epstein

Opinion

Why the AJEX parade matters today more than ever amid the rise of antisemitism

Generations of UK Jews have fought and died for their country. At a time when our loyalty and belonging are increasingly questioned, Sunday's commemoration is a powerful affirmation of our Jewish identity and British patriotism

November 12, 2026 13:34
Epstein.jpg
Servicemen carry Star of David poppy wreaths during the annual parade organised by the Jewish Military Association UK on November 21, 2021 in London. (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

This Sunday the annual remembrance parade organised by the Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women (AJEX) will take place at the Cenotaph in London. But given that Jewish veterans and representatives of the Armed Forces will already have marched at the November 8 National Service of Remembrance in Whitehall, is a separate event really necessary?

Surely, an additional parade can only be divisive? Gifting our detractors – already agitating at the touchline – the chance to blaze that the Jews believe themselves to be above a collective expression of commemoration and gratitude, treating it instead as the warm-up act for their own show.

It’s an inference I picked up when taking part in a TV debate the other week. Although the subject of our discussion was appropriation of the poppy by political causes, a caller to the programme gatecrashed the agenda with some “Jews news” of their own. Addressing me specifically, the voice at the end of the line declared that “the Jewish Society of Ex-Servicemen [sic] have a different date for Remembrance. They don’t have it on the 11th of November; they have it on the 18th.”

Of course, this, as we know, is entirely incorrect: Jews proudly march on Remembrance Sunday with participants from many faiths, backgrounds and communities. But accuracy is an inconvenience to our critics and where Jews are concerned, the devil is never interested in the detail. Indeed, even when the presenter of the programme tried to steer the discussion back to the poppy, the caller determinedly pivoted again to his theme. Jewish remembrance, he proclaimed, was “not on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month”. Despite correcting him on all his points, it simply didn’t land.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

AJEX parade

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper