Why Nigella Lawson joining the Great British Bake Off will be the making of the show

No doubt Nigella will be bringing her army of fans from all walks of life along with her for this new chapter.

When the news of Nigella’s gig dropped, along with a cheeky teaser video of her grabbing a fork alongside her fellow judges, the biggest yelp for joy I heard came from girls, guys and gays!

Hardly surprising as she has been embraced by the LGBTQ community, many of whom see her as the ultimate mother figure – enraptured by her beauty, grace and style.

I was lucky enough to witness this firsthand as she arrived at the Attitude Awards in 2014.

As she was ushered into the Connaught Rooms in London’s plush West End, her army of fans were drawn to her like a moth to a flame. The pulling power being the natural warmth she assumes, and lack of ego despite being a highly decorated TV Chef and author.

At the heart of what Nigella represents is being a mother – and that showed as she embraced her fans with hugs and that glorious wide smile that showed she was genuinely pleased to meet them.

That night the room was packed with celebrities – including the fabulous Boy George who has proudly stood up for his Jewish friends since the October 7 atrocities.

One thing that stayed with me was despite the wall to wall celebs from music and reality TV, one of the biggest cheers of the night came for Nigella, when she graced the stage to present an award.

She held the room in a simple and elegant black dress that showed off her famous curves – and gave her younger rivals a run for their money with her get-up as she presented Conchita Wurst their award after the Austrian singer’s Eurovision win.

One thing fans will certainly tune in for will be her style – to see what frock Nigella will be wearing to show off her age-defying curves.

Week upon week, she will hold a prime spot on front cover splashes in newspapers and magazines. Online outlets will have a field day too – pulling out all her little quotes and making what they will of any potential chemistry between Nigella and her fellow judges… or even dishy contestants who have been known to set pulses racing over the years.

Fans should not hold out hope for a love story to be played out on set though – as Nigella has made it clear in no uncertain terms that she is “not flirtatious”.

So those hoping for any connection with “ol blue eyes” Paul Hollywood better think again.

In an exclusive interview with The Times, ahead of her Bake Off debut, she dashed hopes of any funny business. In fact, it will be strictly business for Nigella, who says she is in her “old ma Lawson” phase. “I’m not flirtatious. The idea of being coquettish appals me,” said the star who has been married twice.

Over the years fans have loved to pick up on some of the one-liners she may have innocently uttered during her past shows, but she has assured us, she means no harm.

On the contrary, Nigella is as alarmed as the rest of the nation about the reaction to the things she says.

“I don’t get it. But it always looks a bit pathetic to go, ‘I don’t know’.

“I mean, sometimes I’m aware just afterwards that there is something. I have, in the course of filming, sometimes said something and there is sniggering, and I just look amazed.

“But you cannot proceed in life, whether it’s just normal or TV, if you’re guarded, so of course some things will come through. And I don’t really mind.”

Nigella’s passion for food has always been a big draw. She told The Splended Table in 2018, “My family is Jewish, which is also why, not to stereotype, food is quite important. Food, family and Jewishness are the inextricably entwined.

Nigella will join the stellar line-up this September along side This Morning host Alison Hammond – who is sure to bring the laughs with her new partner in crime Nigella.

Paul Hollywood will return alongside TV favourite Noel Fielding.

Nigella even has the blessing of original Bake Off queen Dame Mary Berry.

She told Radio Times Covers Party 2026, "I’ve also recently heard Nigella Lawson is the new Bake Off judge, and I’m absolutely delighted. It will give Bake Off a wonderful new flavour, and Paul and her will get on like a house on fire." Offering her advice to Nigella, she said: "The skill to be the judge and to be fair, be kind and encourage everyone to enjoy baking."

Dame Mary need not worry. Nigella joining the line up will be no soggy bottom.

Sarah Tetteh is an award-winning journalist and presenter