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Sarah Tetteh

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Sarah Tetteh

Opinion

Why Nigella Lawson joining the Great British Bake Off will be the making of the show

Already one of the country’s most-loved programmes, prepare for ratings to go through the roof, as what she brings to the table is not something that can be bought or bottled up like ketchup

September 15, 2026 12:37
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Nigella Lawson in May 2025 (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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Telly fans are counting down the days until domestic goddess Nigella Lawson joins the electric line-up for Bake Off – and she’ll be back on screen in a matter of weeks!

Already one of Britain’s most-loved shows, prepare for ratings to go through the roof, as what Nigella brings to the table is not something that can be bought or bottled up like ketchup.

She’s not marmite either, there is no chance of either liking or loathing her. No-one has a bad word to say about Nigella, and this is why fans are rejoicing having such a national treasure join the C4 show.

Nigella, 66, who is replacing the much-loved Prue Leith after a decade on the show, will add the razzle and dazzle the show can only benefit from.

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Nigella Lawson

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