Become a Member
Miranda Levy

By

Miranda Levy

Opinion

When they were giving out the Jewish tech gene, I was offline

Some are People of the iPad. As for me and the rest of us, we are happy to remain the People of the Book

November 5, 2026 09:28
levy.jpg
Image: Getty Images
4 min read
Add us as a preferred source

The Jewish world has seen some wonderful innovators in the world of technology. There’s Zuckerberg of Meta and Altman of Open AI; Danny Page and Sergei Brin, the co-founders of Google. Back in the day – and closer to home – we had Lord Sugar, who pioneered home computers with the retro green-on-black graphics of Amstrad, (before becoming famous for firing hapless wannabes on The Apprentice).

Sugar lives in Chigwell, Essex, the suburb in which I grew up, and where my father Lawrence still lives. But an IG7 postcode is all the Levys and the Sugars have in common. Because, when they were giving out the Jewish techno-savvy gene, my family was obviously waiting in a different call-queue.

Take Dad and his many TVs, for example. Every time my father wants to turn on his fancy, interlinked Sky box system, the whole thing crashes and he has to call an audio-visual expert around to fix it for him. There are hundreds of channels at his disposal, but Dad can’t even get BBC1.

My father and his inoperable TVs remind me of that 1980s Jackie Mason sketch. In his touring show, the American rabbi-turned-stand-up comic tells a story about a Jewish man who has just bought a top-of-the range Mercedes.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

Lord Alan Sugar

Technology

Facebook

Google

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper