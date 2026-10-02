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David Harris

By

David Harris

Opinion

When I saw Moscow Jews defying the KGB on Simchat Torah to proclaim: We are still here

The street to the Great Choral Synagogue sloped gently downhill, but I stood transfixed at the top. I couldn’t move. I began to sob. The street in front was filled with masses of people

October 2, 2026 08:47
Soviet Jews.jpg
Simchat Torah celebrations in Moscow, 1981 (Photo: Bill Aron, Wende Museum)
5 min read
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Growing up, Simchat Torah was no big deal in my family. Though a proud and unshakeable Jew who survived the Nazi Final Solution, my mother had little Jewish education, no Hebrew literacy, and few strong attachments to prayer and ritual.

So it came as a surprise to me, not to mention to her, that in 1974 I decided to go to synagogue for the holiday. And not just any synagogue. It was the Great Choral Synagogue on Arkhipova Street – about a 20-minute walk from Red Square – in Moscow during the Cold War.

As she later commented, with barely disguised pride mixed with anxiety, “In New York, with a synagogue on practically every corner, you hardly went. In Moscow, where going to a synagogue could get you expelled or imprisoned, you decided to find religion.”

I was in Moscow on a months-long, government-to-government exchange programme, part of the Nixon-Brezhnev effort to de-escalate tensions through détente. I was assigned to School No. 45, where I spent six days a week teaching English language and American culture to pupils from the second to the tenth grades.

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Simchat Torah

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