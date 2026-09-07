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Jonathan Harounoff

By

Jonathan Harounoff

Opinion

What would Herzl have thought of Israel and global Jewry today?

He would likely marvel at the ingenuity of the country’s inhabitants, its creativity, entrepreneurial spirit and "unicorn economy” enduring even during times of war and distress – but he would likely also be distraught to see the perpetuation of the Israeli-Arab conflict

September 7, 2026 16:52
Herzl_on_a_balcony_full.jpg
Theodor Herzl in Basel during Fifth Zionist Congress in December 1901 (Image: Wikipedia)
4 min read
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On Saturday, August 31, 300 people gathered in Basel’s Theaterplatz quarter for an anti-Israel rally.

Standing outside Theater Basel, the Swiss city’s main theatre, the group bellowed a synchronised chant all too familiar these days: “Free, free Palestine.” Some brandished placards reading “End to Zionism.”

Police in white and blue vans soon converged on the agitators and prevented the unauthorised march from proceeding. There was something almost too perfectly symbolic about this episode.

This was in Basel where, exactly 129 years ago, Theodor Herzl convened the First Zionist Congress. The immediate outcome of that convention was the World Zionist Organization (WZO), which Herzl helmed as president. More consequentially, it paved the way for the eventual establishment of the modern State of Israel that emerged 44 years after his own death.

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Topics:

Theodor Herzl

Israel

Tel Aviv

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