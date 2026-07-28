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Ashley Perry

By

Ashley Perry

Opinion

Western politics may be fixated on Palestine, but it will scarcely feature in Israel’s general election

In the aftermath of October 7, many Israelis believe Palestinians remain more committed to ending the Jewish nation than building a state alongside it

July 28, 2026 16:42
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Protesters wave Palestinian flags and chant slogans outside the Palace of Westminster (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read
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Across the Western world, politicians have discovered an unusual shortcut to electoral relevance. Rather than talking about housing, education, healthcare, crime or the cost of living, they campaign on Palestine.

The issue is particularly potent in constituencies with large Muslim populations or a significant far-left organising presence. Even in municipal elections, where candidates are supposed to concern themselves with rubbish collection, schools and public transport, Israel can somehow become the central question.

A global campaign has even emerged around the slogan “Palestine is on the ballot”, encouraging voters to judge candidates according to their position on a conflict thousands of miles away.

The phenomenon has reached almost parodic proportions. New Zealand now has a political movement called the Palestine Free from the River to the Sea Party. Five of its six founding principles concern Israel and the Palestinians, including the “dismantling of the Zionist structure of the state of Israel”. The sixth advocates withdrawal from Western military alliances, particularly those involving the United States.

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Topics:

Israel

Palestinian statehood

Gaza

Hamas

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