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Ashley Hirst

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Ashley Hirst

Opinion

We waited for Shabbat to end – then roared for England’s victory as one nation

As an Orthodox Jew I had to wait 18 minutes into the match before turning on the TV – but after that I was cheering just as loud as any other fan

July 13, 2026 12:37
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England players applaud fans after the 2-1 victory during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match against Norway at Miami Stadium on July 11, 2026. (Image: Getty Images)
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The match kicked off at 10pm, Shabbat went out at 10:18pm. Eighteen minutes – chai, the auspicious number we give for luck – which I prophetically decided to read as a good omen.

Eighteen minutes was the gap between the moment Norway and England walked out in Miami and the moment we were allowed to switch the television on. No clever workaround, no recording, no delay – we simply didn’t turn it on until Shabbat was out, which meant 10:18pm, a quarter of an hour into a game already underway. We’d missed the opening and missed nothing: a quiet, feeling-out first quarter, and we arrived just as it began to warm.

It warmed nicely at the hydration break. Shabbat had ended, but we hadn’t yet said Havdalah – the small ceremony that separates the holy from the regular, wine and spices, and a plaited candle. So we said it there, in the drinks break, while twenty-two footballers took on water and the commentators filled the air. Two pauses, one gap in the play. The candle hissed out, the new week began, the football resumed, and I’m not sure I’ve ever felt the holy and the everyday sit so easily in the same couple of minutes.

And then it came alive properly. Norway scored – Schjelderup, from an angle that had no business producing a goal, off the post and in, Pickford grasping at the Florida air. One-nil. The room made a noise I won’t transcribe.

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World Cup 2026

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