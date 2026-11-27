Understandably we want to right wrongs and do all we can to strive for peace. The impulse to action is entirely human, fuelled by the torrent of images and information on social media. The challenge is to temper that impulse with the judgment to tell real opportunities for change from the matters where we are mere spectators, as powerless as I am at Loftus Road.

That judgment matters most for Jewish institutions in Britain. As a relatively small community, we punch way above our weight nationally, but we still have to spend our limited resources wisely. Which brings us to the Board of Deputies.

I’ve only relatively recently become a deputy again, and it’s a privilege to have a role within this extraordinary and disparate team. In discussion with many brilliant colleagues, I’ve thought long and hard about what our core purpose is.

Naturally, as one of the best-known organs of the community we take on many challenges, and the professional team and volunteer deputies cover an extraordinary range of work. For me, there’s one responsibility that stands tallest: fair treatment for British Jews. I believe that this is what the Board of Deputies exists for, and how our success should be measured.

For the Board, there must be, I believe, three driving priorities. The first is being the most powerful advocate in the country for the safety and security of British Jews.

The second is what I would describe as the flourishing of British Jewry: ensuring that Jewish schools, Jewish practice and Jewish life are lived in the open, without fear or apology.

Our third priority must be how British institutions treat Israel. Here there is a line to be drawn clearly. I feel kinship with the world’s only Jewish state. Most British Jews do.

As a British citizen I have every right to ask, and as a British Jew every reason to ask, the BBC, the Foreign Office or a town hall: do you hold Israel to the same standard you apply to every other country? That is a question about British conduct, and it can be answered with facts. We have an obligation to ask it, and to demand that Britain and its institutions live up to the promise of fair treatment.

The Board cannot be both an advocate for fairness and a commentator on the rights and wrongs of Israel’s actions. Picture a Jewish leader on the evening news, describing what Jews in Britain now face. The interviewer listens, then asks: “But what about Gaza?” There is one right answer. Why are you asking me?

Being a British Jew does not make me answerable for what Israel’s government does. Nobody asks a British Turk to account for the Turkish occupation of Cyprus, or the Armenian genocide, before his complaint about prejudice is heard. Nobody asks a British Nigerian to answer for the deaths of Christians in Nigeria. Our mistake is to tacitly concede that antisemitism in this country can be understood, excused or tolerated because of what happens in Israel. In doing so, we submit to a loyalty test that nobody had the right to set. We train bigotry into the minds of others.

A British citizen answers for their own conduct and nobody else’s. Conditional acceptance that depends on a “correct attitude to Israel” is not acceptance. And it cannot work.

I’ve observed that in the Board, Deputies will never all agree on Israeli politics, and nor will the community that elects them. A leader cannot honestly and compellingly provide a united front for a divided community. Fair treatment of Israel by British institutions is a position the whole Board can hold.

To be clear: I am a Zionist Jew. I think Israel is shamefully mistreated by the BBC, the Foreign Office, and other parts of the British establishment. I think we should challenge that inequity as British Jews.

We make a terrible mistake if we confuse Zionism with the politics of the day in Israel. That conflation is precisely what our enemies are doing in an attempt to turn Zionism into an unacceptable belief.

All we require is fair treatment. The protection the state gives every other minority. The justice everyone else receives. The editorial standards applied to anybody else. We are not asking for favours. British Jews have upheld our side of the social contract with Britain. We are now asking Britain to treat Jews the way it says it treats everyone.

Whenever it has, we have flourished. On fair treatment, the Board is no spectator. There is all to play for.

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Ashley Hirst is a deputy for the Ner Yisrael Community