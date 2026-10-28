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Keith Black

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Keith Black

Opinion

Violent attacks on ‘Zionist’ targets are not legitimate protest – Palestine Action ban must remain

Proscription is vital for Jewish community amid surge in hate revealed by Sir David Bell’s report on antisemitism in education, warns JLC chair

October 28, 2026 18:21
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Protesters against Palestine Action ban outside High Court in London in July last year (BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images)
3 min read
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“Addressing antisemitism in schools is one of the most meaningful starting points for addressing the root causes of antisemitism in this country.”

Those words, taken from the evidence of the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) to Sir David Bell’s independent review of antisemitism in schools and colleges, were quoted in the foreword of his final report, published last week.

They go to the heart of why this review matters.

Sir David’s review found that one in five students aged 16-19 had witnessed antisemitism and that three in five Jewish students had experienced it.

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