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Robert Singer

By

Robert Singer

Opinion

UN must end double standards and restore moral purpose under next secretary-general

Organisation created in wake of the Holocaust has become deeply compromised with disproportionate focus on Israel

October 21, 2026 18:55
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World leaders gather in New York in September for the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, with this year's topics including Gaza (Photo: Getty Images)
3 min read
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As António Guterres approaches the end of his decade as United Nations Secretary-General, the organisation faces a question more consequential than who will occupy its highest office: what will that office stand for?

In less than 100 days of his tenure, amid wars, geopolitical fragmentation, polarisation, discrimination and resurgent antisemitism, the choice of his successor must become an opportunity to restore the UN’s moral purpose.

The United Nations emerged from the devastation of the Second World War and the horror of the Holocaust. Its founders understood the catastrophic consequences of aggression, dehumanisation and international failure.

The Charter’s commitment to human dignity, equal rights and peace was a promise that the world would build institutions capable of resisting those forces, rather than merely recording their consequences.

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Topics:

United Nations

Israel

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