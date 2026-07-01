Become a Member
Amar Singh Bhandal

By

Amar Singh Bhandal

Opinion

Ukraine – the country where soldiers queue to thank a rabbi

Russia’s Nazi slurs against Kyiv collapse on contact with reality. Here, Judaism means resistance and resilience – exactly what scares the Kremlin most

July 1, 2026 15:42
Photo Ukraine.png
Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman (centre) with the author, Amar Singh Bhandal (right)
4 min read

Last week I led a group of students from St Andrews and the University of Cambridge to Kyiv, Ukraine. The delegation undertook the mission of gaining a better understanding of shared interests between the UK and Ukraine, gaining greater insight into defensive capabilities, and building enduring relationships with key figures in Ukraine's defence community. The group was briefed by over a dozen Members of the Ukrainian parliament, serving ministers, and hosted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the British and Dutch embassies.

One of the most meaningful meetings was held at the beautiful Chabad synagogue in the heart of Kyiv. The Brodsky Choral Synagogue stands on the right bank of the Dnipro River, in a city once rich with Jewish life. The tragedies of the 20th century have left Ukraine with just a fraction of its original Jewish population, a not insignificant number of 50,000 to 100,000 Jewish Ukrainians, depending on how you measure.

Nonetheless, Jewish life still thrives in Kyiv. A handful of kosher restaurants serve the full range of Ashkenazi and Middle Eastern dishes, from cheese-and-potato varenyky to falafel and hummus in Israeli-inspired eateries. Walking around the Podil historic neighbourhood (an area of Kyiv that itself predates the Russian state), every souvenir stand offers Ukraine-Israel pin badges and some sell five-foot flags with the Star of David displayed in the centre and Ukrainian revolutionary colours behind. So much for Nazi Ukraine.

However, as our group walked up the steps of the Brodsky Synagogue, I was somewhat surprised to find three Ukrainian soldiers at the door, who asked our business and whether we were armed before escorting us in. Was the public display of a city where Jewish life was welcome just a facade?

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

Russia Ukraine War

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper