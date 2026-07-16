UK is no longer a friend of Israel – and under Burnham, we may become a foe

The moral imperative for this new government could not have been clearer. Do we stand with Israel, our friend and ally, and her democracy, record of human rights, rule of law? Or do we stand with the scores of terrorists which seek to destroy her and its people?

Like in 1973, the government chose to stand not with our ally, but those trying to destroy it. Since becoming Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper has mentioned Israel 34 times in the chamber, virtually all negative. She has mentioned Hamas just 21 times. Astonishingly, she has mentioned China – an "epoch-defining and systemic challenge" according to the Integrated Review Refresh 2023 – a paltry 26 times. She has not visited Israel once. Summing up her and her government’s “achievements” recently she told Parliament: “We have restored and increased funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, suspended arms licences for use in Gaza, dropped the challenge to the International Criminal Court jurisdiction, suspended trade negotiations with the Israeli Government… Most importantly, we took the historic decision… to recognise the state of Palestine.

There is no doubt that the government’s approach has helped fan the flames of antisemitism here in Britain. The government has failed to learn that it will never appease the mob. It is still condemned by the vicious antisemites taking over our streets as being insufficiently hostile to Israel.

This week, though, the government is leaving with a reminder of a different approach. As was announced on Monday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp has been designated as a terrorist organisation under the State Threats Act. This is not the same as full proscription. It treats the IRGC as a state actor as opposed to a hybrid “that combines hostile state activity with asymmetric warfare and the promotion of a violent Islamist extremist and antisemitic ideology” as Kasra Aarabi has identified.

Nevertheless, as one of a handful of politicians to have been proscribed by the IRGC, I do take a certain satisfaction in seeing the government take this step, even if it is only a small one, even if it is insufficient.

It certainly doesn’t compare to the conviction and courage shown by Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative leader. As Kemi told our annual business lunch in June: “Israel’s fight against Islamist terrorism is not Israel’s fight alone. It is part of a wider struggle.”

And it certainly doesn’t change the fact that as Starmer leaves office, he leaves an indelible stain on our foreign policy. The UK can no longer be considered a friend of Israel. We are at best an irrelevance. And with Andy Burnham pledging to double down, we may find ourselves becoming a foe.

Lord Polak is the Honorary President of Conservative Friends of Israel