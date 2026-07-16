UK is no longer a friend of Israel – and under Burnham, we may become a foe

Is this the most anti-Israel government in history? The Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer would undoubtedly wear that designation with pride. You could hear the glee in his voice when he told MPs “an inevitable consequence of the actions announced from this Dispatch Box is that the warmth of my relationship with my counterparts in Israel has indeed suffered.”
It’s certainly the most anti-Israel administration since Ted Heath when UK-Israel relations hit a historic low, leading to the creation of Conservative Friends of Israel in 1974. Founded by former MP Michael Fidler, CFI sought to build meaningful and lasting support for Israel within the Conservative Party at a time when Britain’s arms embargo and refusal to support US efforts on behalf of Israel caused concern among a number of Conservative MPs.
After decades of developing and deepening relations with the world’s only Jewish state the Starmer government has chosen to throw it all away all to appease a vociferous minority of backbenchers consumed with an irrational hatred for Israel.
Bear in mind that this government came to power just nine months after Israel suffered the worst loss of life on any day in its history, the worst loss of life for Jews since the Holocaust. On October 7 swarms of Palestinian terrorists invaded southern Israel in an unprovoked attack to brutally slaughter, rape and abduct thousands of innocent civilians including hundreds at a music festival. With hundreds of Israelis held hostage, and with Hamas demonstrating beyond any doubt its genocidal intentions, the IDF began a campaign to destroy Hamas and rescue the hostages, immediately prompting wave after wave of bombings not just from Hamas but also from Hezbollah in the north. In April 2024, Hezbollah and Hamas were joined by Iran, the Houthis and groups in Iraq in attacking Israel.
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