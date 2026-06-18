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Emanuele Ottolenghi

By

Emanuele Ottolenghi

Opinion

Trump’s Iran deal is like offering Nazi Germany a Marshall Plan in 1944

As a candidate, he accurately dissected the disastrous nuclear deal the Obama administration had negotiated with Tehran. As a president, he has just done infinitely worse

June 18, 2026 15:34
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President Donald J. Trump signs the Iran Memorandum of Understanding at Versailles, France on June 17, 2026 (Image: White House)
4 min read

No better words describe the Memorandum of Understanding that President Donald J. Trump has just signed than what Trump himself wrote about President Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal: “It is hard to believe a president of the United States would actually put his name on an agreement with the terrorist state Iran that is so bad, so poorly constructed and so terribly negotiated that it increases uncertainty and reduces security for America and our allies, including Israel.”

The quote is the opening shot of a stinging op-ed that Trump, at the time a presidential hopeful, published on September 8, 2015, in the pages of USA Today. As a candidate, he accurately and ferociously dissected the nuclear deal the Obama administration had negotiated with the Islamic Republic of Iran. As a president, he has just done infinitely worse.

It took the Obama administration almost two years to produce a 159-page-long detailed document, plus classified and secret annexes and memorandums, that an army of lawyers, non-proliferation experts, financial regulators, nuclear scientists, and compliance officers all helped craft, making sure every T was crossed and every I was dotted. Trump called it amateur hour. Yet the Obama version of the nuclear deal, with all its indisputable flaws, does not even come close to the debacle that Trump has just fathered. To Trump’s credit, he was faster and more personnel and word-count-efficient than Obama: it took only two months, three amateurs, and a two-pager to get across the capitulation line.

Trump’s emerging Iran deal – to be sure, still to be negotiated, still open to the unexpected, still susceptible to changes and the vagaries of diplomacy – is much worse. Trump has agreed to remove significant economic leverage upfront, even before Tehran makes one significant concession, and rapidly lift all sanctions – which could include terror and human rights sanctions and arms embargoes – once the agreement is sealed.

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Topics:

Iran nuclear program

Donald Trump

Israel

Lebanon

Hezbollah

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