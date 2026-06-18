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Jake Wallis Simons

By

Jake Wallis Simons

Opinion

Trump’s Iran deal has led Israel and the US to the very brink of disaster

By committing to withdraw all troops and lift sanctions in return for little more than a promise not to pursue nukes, the US president has emboldened the West’s enemies and set the stage for future confrontations

June 18, 2026 16:31
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US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in France on June 17, 2026. (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read

Imagine that a jihadi breaks into your home and takes your family hostage while he constructs a bomb to blow them all to kingdom come. Courageously, you storm into the house, throw his gun down the toilet and punch him in the mouth. He grabs you by the testicles and refuses to let go.

What happens next? If you’re Donald Trump, you apologise, give him money to fix his teeth and buy a new gun, plus extra to arm his friends so he has options in the future. You then agree not to bother him again on condition he promises to stop building that bomb. He releases his grip. You scarper, ignoring your family’s cries.

You laugh, but it’s not all that different, is it? Over lunch today, I remarked to a friend that you genuinely could not dream up a more terrible deal than the one agreed with Iran by the, er, master of the deal. What would you add to make it worse? Obligatory seppuku by every American over the age of 18?

In effect, it may amount to the same thing. For heaven’s sake, Trump even closed the deal at Versailles, where a defeated Germany signed a treaty that would saddle it with the kind of heavy reparations and territorial losses that set the conditions for the rise of Adolf Hitler. Hardly an auspicious setting.

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Topics:

Iran nuclear program

Donald Trump

Israel

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