Trump’s economic siege of Iran may serve Israel – but not Netanyahu

That suits many in Israel. The Israeli Air Force still has a long bank of targets it would undoubtedly prefer to reach. Yet if American economic power can weaken the regime without another open-ended round of fighting, Israel gains time, preserves freedom of action and avoids paying the immediate military price.

No war and no deal is not indecision, properly managed and exploited, it is siege.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio's reported message that the United States is moving from strikes to sanctions has therefore been widely misread. It is a pause, not a peace treaty.

Rubio told allies that Washington does not plan to return to major combat operations now, but did not rule out future strikes. Another American offensive could return to consideration after the November midterms.

The US electoral calendar helps explain the caution. The Iran war is unpopular in the United States, gasoline remains relatively high, and Republicans must defend narrow congressional majorities. Simply put, Trump needs oil prices down before Americans vote.

Israel's task is more complex. It needs to preserve the pressure and the military option without allowing Iran to convert a pause into recovery. Sanctions can impoverish a regime without compelling its surrender. The real test is whether Washington will enforce the threatened secondary sanctions against major enablers, including Chinese institutions, and maintain pressure when the headlines move elsewhere.

However, what is strategically comfortable for Israel is politically suffocating for Netanyahu.

Israel votes on October 27. Recent mainstream polls generally place Netanyahu's bloc well short of a majority and behind the Zionist opposition. The precise numbers vary, but the political requirement is clear: he needs a swing of several seats in roughly two months. At present, there is little evidence that it is arriving.

Netanyahu has built his political identity around two promises: that only he can keep Israel secure, and that only he can transform military strength into diplomatic achievement.

Yet the theatres that might validate those promises are closing or constrained.

In Lebanon, any Israeli repositioning after the capture of the strategically important Ali Taher Ridge will be conditional, and Hezbollah remains dangerous.

In Gaza, Hamas is again turning disarmament into a sequencing game, while Israel insists it will not withdraw before demilitarisation. Neither front currently offers a clean victory that can be unveiled before election day.

Moreover, the diplomatic front is no more promising. A Saudi-Israel agreement would be historic, and the Trump administration would plainly like normalisation to crown its regional strategy.

However, Riyadh's demands require political movement that Netanyahu's right-wing coalition is unlikely to accept. The recent E1 plan has pushed matters in the other direction: even the United Arab Emirates joined Saudi Arabia and other states in warning of international measures.

Netanyahu is therefore trapped between two electoral clocks. Trump needs quiet before November 3. Netanyahu needs achievements before October 27. Washington benefits from postponing escalation; Netanyahu may benefit only from breaking the stalemate.

This is why reports of internal Likud discussions about a rotation with Gadi Eisenkot deserve attention. They are not evidence of an agreement between the sides. They are evidence that Netanyahu's circle is contemplating the morning after defeat or deadlock. Yet such a pact would be burdened by the past broken rotation with Benny Gantz in the months after October 7.

If Eisenkot emerges with the stronger hand, why should he allow Netanyahu to serve first, and why should he trust that the second half would ever arrive?

Netanyahu may still find an October surprise. Iran could attack. Hamas or Hezbollah could miscalculate. Diplomacy can accelerate unexpectedly, but he clearly no longer controls the theatres on which his campaign depends.

The paradox is now stark. Israel may be winning by waiting. Iran is isolated, its economy squeezed, its regime denied relief, and the IAF's options preserved.

Netanyahu may be losing for exactly the same reason. The pause that best serves the country leaves its prime minister with no victory to parade and no peace to sign.

Israel can afford strategic patience. With election day approaching, Netanyahu cannot.

Ashley Perry is a former senior Israeli government adviser who has worked with eight cabinet ministers, was a former advisor to the Negev Forum, and has been involved in Israeli politics and every election campaign for the past two decades