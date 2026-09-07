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Ashley Perry

By

Ashley Perry

Opinion

Trump’s economic siege of Iran may serve Israel – but not Netanyahu

The Islamic Republic is isolated, its economy squeezed, its regime denied relief, but not yet defeated. To boost his electoral chances, the prime minister needs a decisive military or diplomatic win

September 7, 2026 11:56
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu casts his ballot during his party Likud's primary elections on August 17, 2026. (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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For Israel, the most advantageous outcome in Iran may now be neither war nor agreement. It may be the uncomfortable space between them: no new Israeli casualties, no diplomatic bargain that rescues the Islamic Republic, and no end to the pressure slowly constricting Tehran's economy.

For Benjamin Netanyahu, however, that same outcome could be politically disastrous.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called Washington's new campaign against Iran an "Economic D-Day." The Trump administration is threatening secondary sanctions against countries and financial institutions that continue doing business with Tehran, while a naval blockade makes this pressure more than another exercise in paperwork.

The objective is not merely to punish Iran but to sever the arteries through which the regime finances its survival.

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Topics:

Israel

Iran

Strait of Hormuz

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