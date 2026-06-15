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The JC Leader

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The JC Leader

Opinion

Trump was right about Iran – now he mustn’t squander the battlefield gains

The president deserves credit for taking military action. But any durable deal must remove the Islamic Republic’s enriched uranium, tie sanctions relief to ending support for terror proxies and curb its ballistic missile programme

June 15, 2026 13:38
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US President Donald Trump at the White House (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read

Long before Iran's nuclear ambitions became a staple of diplomatic summits and intelligence briefings, Donald Trump recognised the threat posed by the revolutionary Islamist regime. For decades, he correctly warned that Iran’s rulers could not be treated as a normal government pursuing normal national interests.

More importantly, he acted. In partnership with Israel, Trump authorised military action unprecedented in the history of the US-Israel alliance. Together, the two countries inflicted severe damage on Iran's nuclear infrastructure and missile capabilities. Combined with an economic embargo that deprived the regime of hundreds of millions of dollars in daily revenue, the campaign represented the most serious effort yet undertaken to roll back Iranian power.

For that alone, Trump will earn lasting gratitude from Israelis and from all those concerned with the security not only of the Jewish state but of the wider Middle East. The Islamic Republic has, after all, stood behind virtually every major conflict in the region for decades, funding, arming and directing a network of terrorist proxies stretching from Lebanon to Yemen.

Yet it is precisely because the President's actions have been so consequential that the reported details of the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran are so troubling. If accurate, they risk undermining much of what military action and economic pressure have achieved.

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Topics:

Iran

Hezbollah

Israel

Iran nuclear program

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