Tracing Oxford’s hidden Jewish past along Deadman’s Walk

Einstein called his fellow dons “the holy brotherhood in tails” and moved to Princeton; Oxford, being Oxford, put his blackboard in a museum and his face in a stained-glass window. Berlin, who met Einstein in Oxford, thinks Einstein left because Oxford was too social for him, which made me laugh. Not all Jews are the same. Jews were allowed to study here from 1856 (though women would wait until 1920 to be allowed to sit for degrees) and could teach here from 1871 (the female caveat again applies).

To return to personal anecdote, sometimes I felt that Merton Chapel, which contains a Siberian jasper vase gifted by Alexander I, might fall on my head. But my old college rarely fails my adult self. The truth is that Merton is so old – it was founded in 1264 by Walter de Merton, bishop of Rochester and Chancellor to Henry III, and has the best claim to be the oldest Oxford college – that it has Jewish history. It is partially the history of conveyancing, but we will take it anyway. Jacob of London, son of Moses, a Jew, sold a house to Walter de Merton for his college. Members of the Jewish population of Oxford, which arrived in England with William the Conqueror, acted as landlords, and Jacob was one such. It was called John Halegod’s house, and it may have survived until 1591, when it was replaced by Warden Savile. Still, I stared at the site on Saturday, wishing I could see the original house – a building of similar age survives in this quadrangle, now the postgraduate student common room.

Still, I felt a strange belonging. The deed of sale is in the Merton archives dated 1266/67. Jacob signed it in Hebrew, though the signature is obscured by a fold in the parchment: ah, irony! Other Hebrew documents, called starrs, detail the sale of debts from Jews to Walter de Merton; or the transfer of land to Walter de Merton. We cannot know the precise circumstancesof the transactions, though we know that antisemitism was rising, and it was surely good to be helpful to Walter, a servant of the king.

Oxford was exempt from the worst acts of brutality that medieval England inflicted on its Jews. There was no murderous pogrom here, as at York in 1190, but we have something: during the Ascension Day procession of 1268, it was said that a Jew rioted and smashed the wooden cross. The whole Jewish population of Oxford was imprisoned on the order of Henry III and released on the promise that they would erect a new and better cross. It was of marble and gold and named “the Jews’ Cross”. The body is lost, though the base remains.

The Jewish population of Oxford declined, and within 25 years of Jacob’s sale of Halegod’s house to Walter, the Jews of England were expelled by Edward I. Like Tolkien’s fantasy England – and this is perhaps why I identified with him so keenly when I studied there– the history of Oxford Jewry is beneath my feet. I wander.

The Jewish quarter is under and around Christ Church, once Cardinal College, after its founder Thomas Wolsey who was also, in his way, expelled from Oxford’s history; after he failed to secure Henry VIII’s divorce from Catherine of Aragon, he lost his properties and died. Saint Aldate was called Great Jewry Street then, and it was home to money-lenders, small traders and medicinal practitioners. The site of the old synagogue is under the north-west tower of Tom Quad; the site of the house of Chaim the Tall, hanged for coin clipping in the Tower of London in 1278, is in Lumbard’s Lane. Other fragments of Judaica remain: the Bodleian Library has a copy of Maimonides’ Mishneh Torah and has housed the Collection of Chief Rabbi Oppenheimer of Prague since 1829.

I look at the plaque by the Botanic Gardens: it was raised in 1931, when Einstein was here. May their memory be blessed, it says in Hebrew, and I think of the words of the novelist Hilary Mantel: under every history, another history.