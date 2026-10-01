Tracing Oxford’s hidden Jewish past along Deadman’s Walk

I am in Oxford, on the path called Deadman’s Walk at the top of Christ Church Meadow. It runs west to east, past Merton College and the old city wall, and ends at what is now the Botanic Gardens, which is marked with a plaque: “An ancient footpath linked this cemetery with the medieval Jewish quarter along Great Jewry St, now St Aldates.
For over 800 years this path has been called Deadman’s Walk, a name that bears silent witness to a community that contributed to the growth of this city and early university throughout the 12th and 13th centuries. In 1290 all the Jews were expelled from England by King Edward I. They were not permitted to return for over 350 years.”
Like most 19 year olds, I understood very little about myself, or the world, when I arrived at Merton College in the early 1990s. I was a bookish, suburban Jewish child and I had arrived in a world of addling and deceptive splendour. Oxford is beautiful, of course. I spent last weekend marvelling at Merton College’s chapel and its upper library, which is 13th century: the oldest continually functioning academic library in the world. But Oxford University’s essential characteristic is not beauty: if you want simple beauty, go to Bath, which is open to all. It is, rather, a place of power and industry, to which beauty is merely incidental: this is what good English buildings looked like between the 13th and the 20th centuries, and if you can afford many gardeners to tend the flowers, all the better. I did not understand this at 19, and I did not understand my own alienation. I was frightened of Oxford, because I sensed its power and frigidity, and I read the fantasies of JRR Tolkien, for many years a fellow at Merton, to soothe me: perhaps Tolkien, who wrote a whole parallel England – his hero Frodo Baggins called himself Mr Underhill – was also frightened? I don’t think that now, but, as I keep reminding you, I was young.
To me Oxford seemed, among other things, a very un-Jewish place: as if we had been erased. I was projecting perhaps a little here: few fellows of All Souls College were as gilded as Isaiah Berlin, even if he was the first Jew to be elected fellow there, in 1932; and Albert Einstein, one of the German-Jewish scholars who came here as Nazism rose, was a fellow of Christ Church at the same time.
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