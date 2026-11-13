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Ella Markham

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Ella Markham

Opinion

To move or not to move to Israel, that is the question for UK Jews

’One day’ was always my answer. But the thought of my future children makes that day feel ever closer

November 13, 2026 11:42
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People walk on the promenade in Tel Aviv on June 24, 2025. (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read
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A Jewish schoolgirl in Britain recently told her classmates she was Turkish because she was frightened of revealing her true identity. Situations like these, as we all know, have become far too common. Having just got married, my husband and I are beginning to give some real thought to one very important question: where do we want to raise our children?

For British Jews, this question has become far too inseparable from another:

To move, or not to move?

That is the question that most of us in the diaspora wrestle with in this glorious day and age of worsening Jew-hate and extremism. And if we haven’t asked it aloud, most of us are thinking about it. We can barely get through the first bite of challah on a Friday night without some gloomy uncle abruptly insisting the diaspora is finished and we will have to move to Israel. He, however, just gives voice to what everyone else is thinking. Is he wrong? I don’t know. Is he right? I don’t know. All I know is that soon we will have to make a decision.

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