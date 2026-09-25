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Jake Wallis Simons

By

Jake Wallis Simons

Opinion

The West joins the UN’s anti-Israel hate fest

The grotesque lies, hyperbole and blood libels directed against the Jewish state that were once the preserve of despotic regimes have entered the European mainstream

September 25, 2026 17:08
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UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at a Middle East conference during the UN General Assembly on September 22, 2026 (Image: Getty)
4 min read
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There is something almost reassuring about the United Nations General Assembly. However much the world changes, however many wars rage and dictatorships rise and fall, you can be sure that sooner or later, everybody will start hating on Israel.

At this year’s gathering in New York, the hatred came sooner rather than later. What was different, however, was the identity of some of the people doing the hating. During the Cold War, the most lurid denunciations of the Jewish state came from Arab autocrats, Soviet satellites and assorted Third World dictatorships. Western democracies might have criticised Israeli governments – sometimes severely – but they generally retained some sense of proportion.

No longer. This week, the rhetoric of Israeli wickedness was found firmly in the Western mainstream. Take António Guterres. In his final address to the General Assembly as UN Secretary-General, he rightly described the Hamas atrocities of October 7 as “abhorrent”.

But then came the qualification. “What followed,” he said, “was an onslaught on Palestinians in Gaza, with a scale of killing and destruction unlike anything I have witnessed in all my years as Secretary-General.”

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Topics:

United Nations

Israel

Emmanuel Macron

Hamas

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