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Mark Sewards

By

Mark Sewards

Opinion

The UK-backed Israel-Palestinian Peace Fund delivers rare good news to the Middle East

The initiative will support grassroots programmes, from youth leadership schemes to women’s economic empowerment projects, that strengthen ties between the two peoples and help lay the foundations for a future political process

June 18, 2026 09:36
Mark.jpg
Britain's Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper (C) with Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong (R) and Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand (L) on June 11, 2026. (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read

I will always take a moment to celebrate good news in relation to the Middle East, and last week was no exception.

Foreign secretary Yvette Cooper’s announcement that Britain is joining with Canada and Australia to launch an International Fund for Peace, focused on Israel-Palestine, is an unequivocally positive development.

The fund will support the kind of grassroots peacebuilding initiatives, from environmental to youth leadership and women’s economic empowerment projects, which bring together Israelis and Palestinians and help lay the civic society foundations for a future political process.

Together with our friends at the Alliance for Middle East Peace, LFI has been campaigning for a fund to be established for the past decade. My predecessors as chair of LFI, in particular Joan Ryan, who launched our campaign, introduced a parliamentary bill to promote the fund, and travelled to Washington DC to help garner support on Capitol Hill, and a large number of Labour parliamentarians worked tirelessly advocating for and advancing this important and imaginative project.

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Topics:

Israel

Israeli-Palestinian conflict

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