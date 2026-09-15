The two-state solution is dead – and Israel won’t commit national suicide to please Britain

Britain’s latest sanctions are intended to bring a two-state solution closer, yet the British government possesses neither the leverage to impose one nor the means to guarantee Israel’s security afterwards. Israelis are being asked to commit national suicide.
The legal arguments themselves pull towards incompatible outcomes. Post-war decolonisation law underpins Palestinian claims to statehood. Uti possidetis juris, the older principle preserving inherited administrative boundaries, supports the argument that Israel inherited the Mandate’s borders and the West Bank is therefore sovereign Israeli territory. However, the International Court of Justice’s 2024 advisory opinion affirmed Palestinian self-determination and found Israel’s continued presence unlawful. That is the prevailing international position. Neither option is fit for purpose. The West Bank was never a separate colony awaiting independence; its history runs through Ottoman and Mandatory rule, followed by Jordanian and Israeli control. Decolonisation provides no ready-made answer to two peoples claiming the same territory.
Miliband’s sanctions are performative because Britain lacks the diplomatic weight, economic leverage and military capacity to impose the two-state outcome it demands. France and Canada joining us does not alter that calculation. Israel has already ordered the closure of Britain’s consulate in East Jerusalem and removed British personnel from the Gaza reconstruction process in response. Losing that access will make British diplomacy harder, even as ministers insist their policy is bringing a settlement closer.
The issue boils down to realpolitik. Israel’s narrow coastal plain contains much of its population and critical infrastructure. The West Bank’s high ground overlooks that concentration of people, including the approaches to Ben Gurion airport. The Golan Heights and Mount Hermon offer similar advantages in the north. Settlements and security presence in the West Bank buy warning time and space to halt an attack. Since October 7, Israel has increasingly sought buffer zones to keep armed enemies away from its communities. Defence Minister Israel Katz made that approach explicit in 2025, announcing that troops would remain in security zones in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.
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