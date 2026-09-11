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President Isaac Herzog

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President Isaac Herzog

Opinion

The sound of the shofar brings us together in reflection, pride, and renewed commitment to each other

President Herzog’s Rosh Hashanah message to the Jewish people

September 11, 2026 09:07
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Israeli President Isaac Herzog (Image: YouTube)
2 min read
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Sisters and brothers, from the President's Residence in Jerusalem, I wish the Jewish people around the world a Shana Tovah, a very happy New Year.

The defining sound of Rosh Hashanah is the shofar, capturing the full spectrum of emotions we feel on the High Holidays. It is a call our people have sounded for generations, asking for forgiveness and to be written and inscribed in the Book of Life. It is, as our tradition teaches us, a call back to ourselves, urging us to refocus our lives and our goals.

Most poignantly, the piercing cry of the shofar carries pain: the pain of those we have lost, those who defended our only Jewish state, those who are victims of terror within our borders, and those who are victims of the tide of antisemitism around the world. Dear sisters and brothers, this is the feeling we share in our hearts and souls, wherever we live.

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Topics:

President Isaac Herzog

Rosh Hashanah

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